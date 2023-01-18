Company Expects to Beat Revenue Guidance For 2022, Sees 50% Year Over Year Growth Continuing Into 2023

Dear Shareholders,

The last 12 months have been an exciting growth period for ME2C Environmental. The unaudited revenues are expected to exceed our earlier projected revenue guidance for 2022 and should show revenue of $21.6 Million for the year-ended December 31, 2022. The revenue for 2022 represents a 66% growth over 2021 revenue.

Building on the recurring revenue business currently in hand, our financial results for 2023 are also expected to be strong. We anticipate the 50% plus year over year growth rate to continue through 2023 supported by expected additional license and supply contracts.

ME2C may become a very different company by 2024. We expect to have our day in court this November against several major refined coal companies, the culmination of three years of litigation proceedings that began with our initial July 2019 filing. The damage claims put forth by our legal team to the defendants and the court to date are substantial and we are confident in our position.

On top of this legal battle, there still remains dozens of operating U.S. utilities that continue use of our patented technologies without a technology license. We will be addressing these entities as part of our management of the litigation strategy going forward. This area of unrecognized business, by itself, has the potential to double our revenue base with recurring supply contracts. It is our intent to pursue this additional business vigorously as we work our way through the present litigation.

We intend for our loyal shareholders to greatly benefit as our enterprise value starts to reflect our successes. Towards that goal, we continue our progress toward uplisting to a major exchange. The results of the past year and those anticipated in 2023 and beyond should go a long way in securing this outcome organically. With our long-term debt in hand and solid operating capital and growth, the path is set for a profitable future.

Looking back, 2022 was a pivotal year that provided numerous catalysts, that included:

Significant revenue increase of 66% compared to 2021 revenue

of 66% compared to 2021 revenue Extension of all major debt through a three-year agreement with single financial partner

through a three-year agreement with single financial partner Negotiated a significant stock buy-back option with financial partner to purchase up to approximately 7.5 Million shares at $.50 per share (based on current outstanding shares)

with financial partner to purchase up to approximately 7.5 Million shares at $.50 per share (based on current outstanding shares) Continue to develop and move forward new REE technologies

Obtained additional coal-fired utilities as new licensed partners to continue operation of our patented technologies worth potentially millions of new business revenues annually

to continue operation of our patented technologies worth potentially millions of new business revenues annually Continued IP momentum , including: Concluded fact discovery in IP lawsuit in September 2022 Trial date scheduled for mid-November 2023

, including:

On behalf of our Company, I would like to state that ME2C's endurance over the past five years has been difficult although steadfast and successful. We remain a strong, stable, and growing company with an excellent leadership team and partners, both financial and legal, committed to the long-term success of our firm and its shareholders. I anticipate a tremendous year marked with continued developments, growth, and execution across multiple areas that include our core supply business and the completion of our case against the refined coal defendants. We look forward to issuing guidance to the market once we issue our full year-end results for 2022. As always, we appreciate your steadfast support.

Cordially,

Richard MacPherson

Chief Executive Officer

Final recognized revenue for 2022 is subject to change upon finalization of the Company's year-end audit review process and will be released with the Company's audited financial statements and related 2022 annual report.

