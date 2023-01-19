Luxury British fragrance company Aluxury launches sustainable, waterless diffuser for the home

SOUTHAMPTON, England, Jan. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A British home fragrance brand, Aluxury has added a sustainable, waterless diffuser to its collection, to help transform even more homes around the country into a soothing oasis.

Aluxury is a brand focused on delivering eco-friendly fragrance and homeware products to the UK. One of its newest products, the Nebula diffuser is designed to luxuriously infuse homes, offices and vehicles across the country with long-lasting scents.

Using waterless, cold fusion technology, the Nebule Diffuser has been created to instantly infuse spaces with a fragrance of the customer's choice. Unlike other regular diffusers, the diffuser uses specialist technology to convert essential oil into a finely scented mist that travels seamlessly around any space. It's thanks to this unique, waterless design, that the diffuser also spreads its aroma without using any water, preventing the risk of spills and minimising unwanted moisture in the room.

With a battery life of 50 hours, the USB-charging portable diffuser is suitable for at-home and on-the-go use. It even comes with its own carry case to ensure safe and damage-free transportation.

"As a UK-based company, we always go the extra mile to ensure our products are of the highest quality," says Andrew Gaugler, founder of Aluxury.

"Whether it's for yourself or someone else as a gift, the Nebula diffuser is one of our best products yet for those who wish to have a soothing aromas at home. The product is able to scent any room at the touch of a button, and can be purchased with a number of different aromas. We do recommend using Aluxury Essential Oil Blends, because like all of our products, it contains 100% natural ingredients and is designed to indulge your senses like no other brand out there."

Available in a compact size, with a ceramic finish, the Nebula Diffuser can elegantly fit into any space. Place it on a desk to improve an office area, or have it on a dresser to create a calming ambience throughout the day.

"All of our fragrances are hand-poured right here in the UK," says Andrew Gaugler.

"To get the best out of our Nebula Diffuser, simply pick an essential oil of your choice, place it in the diffuser, and let the technology do the rest. The device features three intensity modes, and three timer modes, meaning you can choose the perfect amount of fragrance to suit you on that current day."

For those who would like to sample Aluxury scents before a purchase, the company goes the extra mile by providing a wax melt sample kit with a unique range of its own scents and aromas. This sample kit allows customers to take their time to sample everything that's on offer, before receiving a scent of their choice for free, which can then be used within their Nebula Diffuser.

The handmade melts are delicately infused with Aluxury's favourite essential oils, and provide a natural scent release throughout the day. From Nostalgia and Odyssey, to Pyrus and Edulis, there are plenty of unique scents to discover.

This is just one example of how Aluxury goes the extra mile to please its customers. Aluxury is a true British-brand at heart, which prides itself on using only ethically sourced natural essential oils, along with vegan-friendly wax in all of its products. Passionate about sustainability, every single purchase comes with recyclable packaging, with no excess plastic, and is vegan and cruelty-free - making it the perfect gift for eco-conscious customers.



