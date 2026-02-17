Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 17.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
20 Mio. € Bewertung. Zwei zugelassene Psychedelika-Produkte. NASDAQ-Uplist in Arbeit.
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 576798 | ISIN: US50186Q2021 | Ticker-Symbol: LGLG
Frankfurt
16.02.26 | 09:50
15,200 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LG ELECTRONICS INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,40016,90007:25
PR Newswire
17.02.2026 06:24 Uhr
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LG Electronics, Inc.: LG ELECTRONICS PRESENTS THE FUTURE OF LUXURY HOME LIVING AT KBIS 2026

Expanded LG SIGNATURE and SKS Lineups and New Builder Solutions Strengthen LG's North American B2B Appliance Strategy

News Summary

  • LG Electronics introduces its latest premium home solutions at KBIS 2026, including AI-powered appliances and design-led innovations across kitchen and laundry categories.
  • The exhibit highlights expanded LG SIGNATURE and SKS lineups featuring refined design, advanced functionality and intelligent features.
  • LG's Core Tech-powered appliances deliver exceptional performance in diverse residential spaces while the LG ThinQ AI platform enables a seamless smart home integration.
  • LG also presents builder-focused appliance packages and the ThinQ Pro platform, designed to support B2B customers across diverse residential environments.

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) is showcasing a wide selection of premium home solutions at the 2026 Kitchen and Bath Industry Show (KBIS), North America's largest kitchen and bath tradeshow, held in Orlando, Florida, from February 17-19. Featuring the expanded LG SIGNATURE portfolio, SKS's luxury appliances and the ThinQ AI and ThinQ Pro platforms, the exhibit highlights LG's expanding presence across both consumer and builder markets in North America.

LG Electronics showcases a wide selection of luxury home solutions at KBIS 2026, North America's largest kitchen and bath tradeshow.

LG SIGNATURE: Refined Design Meets Cutting-edge Technology

Visitors to LG's booth will encounter the expanded LG SIGNATURE portfolio of premium lifestyle solutions. Tailored to the evolving North American housing trends, the latest lineup combines technological innovation with refined design to reinterpret modern living. Now celebrating its 10th anniversary, LG SIGNATURE offers an extended kitchen lineup covering 10 product categories. The brand's sleek solutions represent the perfect balance of form and function, combining refined design and strong performance with convenient AI features to further enhance and enrich the user experience.

LG SIGNATURE presents three distinct design collections - Iconic, Tailored and Seamless - each reflecting regional lifestyle preferences and interior trends while expressing the brand's refined minimal design identity. The Iconic Collection echoes the eye-catching color palettes popular in luxury condominiums, the Tailored Collection offers customization options including materials and finishes, and the Seamless Collection - developed in collaboration with Italian luxury living brand Poliform - delivers a subtle yet elegant aesthetic that seamlessly blends in with a diverse range of interior styles.

SKS Expands the High-end Living Experience from Kitchen to Laundry

At KBIS 2026, LG introduces the ultra-premium SKS brand's first laundry solution alongside its latest kitchen lineup. Built on the pillars of precision, ingenuity and passion, SKS continues to expand its portfolio towards a Technicurean whole-home living environment. The new 29-inch SKS WashCombo and SKS Dryer incorporate advanced AI-driven fabric-care technologies and can be paired to create a fully integrated, efficient laundry environment.

Highlights of the SKS kitchen lineup include the much-anticipated 36-inch Integrated Column Freezer and Column Refrigerator, which automatically optimize cooling and ice production based on usage patterns. The innovative SKS Hidden Induction Island System delivers a clean, seamless appearance and intuitive usability with an invisible induction cooktop and downdraft hood. The all-new 36-inch Full-Flex induction cooktop with two extended cooking zones that support oversized cookware up to 12.6 inches is also on display. LG is hosting live cooking shows at its booth, allowing visitors to experience the intelligent features and cooking precision of the latest SKS kitchen appliances.

LG's Core Tech and AI Platform Maximize Reliability and Convenience

The premium appliances on show at KBIS owe their powerful performance and impressive durability to the company's highly efficient Core Tech component technologies. LG's laundry solutions incorporate proprietary Dual Inverter Heat Pump technology and Artificial Intelligence Direct Drive (AI DD) motor, while the Zero Clearance hinge in LG's Fit & Max refrigerators enables flexible installation and a flush-to-the-wall fit.

LG also demonstrates how its AI Home upgrades daily living via the smooth integration of AI appliances and the ThinQ AI platform, which encompasses the ThinQ ON AI Home hub, and the ThinQ UP and ThinQ Care services. Supported by LG Shield cybersecurity system, LG's AI Home helps safeguard personal data and sensitive information while enabling personalized comfort and convenience.

Broadening Builder-Focused Solutions in North America

Targeting the North American builder market, LG introduces appliance packages designed for residential developments, including compact kitchen and laundry solutions as well as double-configured Styler packages.

Visitors can also explore LG ThinQ Pro, a space management platform for B2B customers that enables integrated system operation through simple QR-based setup and centralized monitoring.

"We are redefining the home experience across luxury, premium and mainstream segments by combining design sophistication, AI intelligence and seamless platform integration," said Steve Baek, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "With a complete built-in appliance portfolio and differentiated builder offerings, we will continue to strengthen our leadership in the North American B2B appliance market."

LG welcomes KBIS 2026 attendees to experience its latest premium home solutions firsthand at the LG booth (W2100, Orange County Convention Center).

About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company?

The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit www.LGnewsroom.com.

Marking its 10th anniversary, the latest LG SIGNATURE offers an extended lineup with three distinct design collections.

SKS expands the high-end living experience from kitchen to laundry.

The premium appliances with LG's Core Tech component technologies? deliver reliability, while offering everyday convenience along with the Fit & Max design through the Zero Clearance hinge.

LG introduces appliance packages designed for residential developments, along with its space management platform for B2B customers, LG ThinQ Pro.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905035/LGE_KBIS2026_1__main.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905036/LGE_KBIS2026_2.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905037/LGE_KBIS2026_3.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905038/LGE_KBIS2026_4.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2905039/LGE_KBIS2026_5.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-electronics-presents-the-future-of-luxury-home-living-at-kbis-2026-302689251.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.