Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2023) - Big Ridge Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRAU) (OTCQB: ALVLF) ("Big Ridge"), focused on gold exploration in Newfoundland, Quebec and Manitoba, cordially invites shareholders, prospective investors and other parties to visit the Company's management team at Booth #732 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC), which is being held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West, 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver, BC on Sunday, January 29 - Monday, January 30, 2023.

For more information and/or to register for the free conference, please visit: https://cambridgehouse.com/vancouver-resource-investment-conference/.

About Big Ridge Gold Corp.

Big Ridge Gold Corp. is an exploration and development company managed by a disciplined and experienced team of officers and directors.

The Company's flagship property is the Hope Brook Gold Project located in southwestern Newfoundland. The Hope Brook mine produced 752,163 ounces of gold between 1987 and 1997. A total of 19,985 meters of diamond drilling was completed by the company in 2021 - 2022 and an updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be completed during the first half of 2023. Big Ridge owns a 51% interest in the Hope Brook Gold Project and has the right to increase its interest to 80%. In addition, Big Ridge also holds 100% interest in the highly prospective Oxford Gold Project located in Manitoba and the Destiny Gold Project in Quebec. The Company is committed to the development of advanced-stage mining projects using industry best practices combined with strong social licence from local communities.

For more details regarding the Company's projects, please visit our website at www.bigridgegold.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Mike Bandrowski,

President & CEO

For further information, please visit www.sedar.com or contact:

BIG RIDGE GOLD CORP.

18 King St. East, Suite 1400

Toronto, ON, M5C 1C4

Tel: 416-540-5480

Email: Mike@bigridgegold.com

