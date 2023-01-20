Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Sondermeldung: Heute noch rein? – Kommt am Wochenende DIE Meldung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CRAU ISIN: SE0015988373 Ticker-Symbol: 7D2A 
Frankfurt
20.01.23
10:42 Uhr
2,220 Euro
+0,046
+2,12 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SEDANA MEDICAL AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEDANA MEDICAL AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2242,27611:49
2,2222,27411:49
GlobeNewswire
20.01.2023 | 11:34
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Sedana Medical AB (45/23)

At the request of Sedana Medical AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares
on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. The last day of trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is expected to be January 24, 2023, and from
January 25, 2023, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Preliminary last day of trading will be on January 24, 2023.

Short name:   SEDANA   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0015988373
----------------------------
Order book ID: 139763   
----------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.
SEDANA MEDICAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.