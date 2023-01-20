For those trying to break into the exciting world of makeup artistry or professionals looking to advance in their careers, L Makeup Institute is the go-to destination.

Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - L Makeup Institute is excited to announce the opening of its newest location in Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas. The new campus will offer the same programs as the flagship Las Vegas location for students at all levels, taught by industry professionals with years of experience. They look forward to welcoming new students in Dallas and helping them achieve their dreams of becoming successful makeup artists.





Founder, Lissette Waugh, applying makeup to a model for a photo shoot



The Dallas-Fort Worth location is a visually stunning 15,000-square-foot campus that features ten separate classrooms, including a special effects lab. It is equipped with every tool students will need to learn the complex techniques required to be a professional makeup artist, such as electrical drops, specialized equipment, high-definition TVs with surround sound and video projection, whiteboards, recorded video surveillance, dispensaries, and custom-made ovens for baking moisture out of molds and cooking foam latex. The Institute also has professionally designed lighting with a 90+ CRI for perfect skin tone matching and technical applications. During downtime, students can relax in the many outdoor sitting areas, parks, and cafes. The campus also features an expansive student lounge, large photography studio, library, and pro artist cosmetics store and glitter bar.





(L Makeup Institute students working on Special Effects and Body Painting techniques)



"We are thrilled to bring our unique blend of education and hands-on training to Dallas-Fort Worth," said Lissette Waugh. "As awareness of our brand increases and graduates' success grows, we see a more significant percentage of our student population travel from outside Dallas-Fort Worth and Las Vegas to attend our programs. We attribute this to the fact that the level of makeup artistry education we provide is simply not available in most markets. To be a well-rounded makeup artist ready to take on any assignment requires a deep understanding of the wide range of makeup techniques, including beauty and airbrush makeup, on-set hair styling, body painting, character creation, and special effects makeup and prosthetic creation and application. Our goal will continue to be helping those who entrust us with their education develop the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in the competitive world of makeup artistry."

Enrollment is now open for Dallas-Fort Worth. Please visit www.lmi.edu or contact 214-446-6092 for more information.

As a contributor to several publications, Lissette has a wealth of knowledge to share in the beauty industry, expanding beyond just makeup. For media and press inquiries email Lissette at press@lmi.edu.

About L Makeup

Founded by celebrity makeup artist, Lissette Waugh, L Makeup Institute is considered one of the top 10 best makeup artistry schools and has been a leader in the beauty industry for 12 years, offering students the opportunity to pursue careers in various makeup artistry industries. L Makeup Institute is one of only a handful of makeup school programs in the United States that meet strict industry standards for makeup artistry and special effects makeup. This means students who complete one of their diploma programs are ready to enter their chosen profession immediately upon graduation. With industry connections and a robust job placement and graduate services program, L Makeup Institute opens doors for graduates, leading to exciting opportunities in some of the biggest industries in the world, such as fashion, film, and television.

Contact Details:

Name: Lissette Waugh

Company: L Makeup Institute

Address: 112 State Street, Southlake, TX 76092

Phone: 214-446-6092

Email: press@lmi.edu

