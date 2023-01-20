Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Liquivida Lounge is a relaxing IV therapy clinic that offers vitamin IV drips and intramuscular injections in addition to in-home concierge service Mobile IV Therapy Services in the Brickell, Miami area. This IV therapy model offers express service for people on the go, traveling, or looking for a quick recharge.





Liquivida logo

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/151982_e1bc8e77d4564816_001full.jpg

IV vitamin therapy is a convenient way for anyone who values their health to ensure they are getting the vitamins they need. Getting the proper nutrients through food is not always a guarantee, so supplementing what's missing is the key to better health.

Liquivida's IV vitamin therapy treatments allow patients to receive vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and other essential micronutrients directly into the bloodstream. The therapy can also be used for therapies like chelation or detoxing.

Administering IV vitamin therapies is a simple process that's similar to the small IV injections that patients receive in hospitals. The 30-45-minute session leaves patients feeling refreshed and energized. The company offers vitamin combinations that help people with hangover recovery, dehydration, jetlag, athletic recovery, and so much more.





Eduardo Mesa administers mobile IV drip for hangover recovery

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/151982_e1bc8e77d4564816_002full.jpg





"Liquivida Lounge understands busy schedules can prohibit those who want vitamin IV therapy to make it to one of their spas, so we are expanding our services in the Miami area to bring our Vitamin Hydration stations directly to customers," said Samael Tejada, Liquivida CEO

Brickell-locals can easily book the mobile IV station, enabling anyone to receive spa-like treatments on location. Liquivida IV Therapists, typically a nurse, can administer an IV from the comfort of your home, office, or hotel room.

Liquivida Lounge is unique because it offers a quick, express service focused on providing IV vitamin drips and intramuscular injections such as B12 shots, vitamin D3, lipotropic injections, and more.

Learn more about Liquivida Lounge and their mobile IV therapy services on the website.

Contact Information:

Name: Eduardo Mesa

Company: Liquivida, a Health and Wellness Franchise

Address: Miami, FL

Website: www.Liquivida.com

Email: Eduardo@liquivida.com

Phone: 305-322-2264

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151982