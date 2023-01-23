RACING FORCE S.P.A: Racing Force Group signs new helmet camera agreement with Formula 1(R)

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), January 23th, 2023 - Racing Force Group and Formula 1® entered today into an agreement for the use of the helmet camera technology in the 2023 Formula 1® World Championship.

The Driver's Eye is the FIA-homologated micro camera (8 millimeters in diameter and weighing 1.43 gram) positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside of the driver's helmet. The technology will be available over the course of the 2023 season to all drivers and helmet manufacturers on the Formula 1® grid.

