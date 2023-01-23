Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 23.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Gerüchte-Küche brodelt - kommt jetzt der Mega-Ausbruch? Spektakulärer Meilenstein für unsere Lithium-Rakete!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C67T ISIN: IT0005466963 Ticker-Symbol: X7Q 
Frankfurt
20.01.23
09:15 Uhr
5,230 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACING FORCE SPA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACING FORCE SPA 5-Tage-Chart
Actusnews Wire
23.01.2023 | 07:53
106 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RACING FORCE S.P.A: Racing Force Group signs new helmet camera agreement with Formula 1(R)

Ronco Scrivia (GE, Italy), January 23th, 2023 - Racing Force Group and Formula 1® entered today into an agreement for the use of the helmet camera technology in the 2023 Formula 1® World Championship.
The Driver's Eye is the FIA-homologated micro camera (8 millimeters in diameter and weighing 1.43 gram) positioned at eye-level on the protective padding on the inside of the driver's helmet. The technology will be available over the course of the 2023 season to all drivers and helmet manufacturers on the Formula 1® grid.
Racing

------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: x25wlJaZZ2aXmHBtlZ1pa2OWmW1plmLFZZOWmJRrlZqZbXKTyGphZpuaZnBplmlq
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78144-230123-eng-rfg-f1-agreement-driver_s-eye-ok2.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
RACING FORCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.