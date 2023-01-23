North America FOG Market worth $25.6 billion by 2044 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "North America FOG Market by Type (Brown & Yellow grease), Generation (Restaurants/fast food restaurants, Food Processing Facility, Water Treatment Facility), Application, and Country (US, Canada, Mexico) - Global Forecast to 2044", size is projected to grow from USD 9.5 billion in 2022 to USD 25.6 billion by 2044, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period . The growth of this market is attributed due to the emphasis by consumers on recycling and trash reduction is growing, which has accelerated the development of sustainable methods of converting waste into new and useful materials.





However, factors such as a lack of awareness in developing economies and unstable economic conditions may inhibit the growth of the market.

By generation, the brown grease restaurants and fast food restaurants segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

Permanent modular buildings, by type, are reported as the largest market share in the modular construction market. Being a waste product, brown grease costs less than crop-based biofuels and oilseed feedstocks that are grown on agricultural land. Due to these factors, the demand for brown grease is expected to increase for biodiesel production during the forecast period.

The brown grease fuel segment is projected to reach the highest CAGR in the North America FOG market from 2022 to 2044.

The brown grease fuel segment, by application, is the fastest-rising segment for the North America FOG market from 2022 to 2044 in terms of value and volume. The growing demand for brown grease is a major driver for the market. As a feedstock for the biofuels sector, brown grease can help lessen greenhouse gas emissions and reduce the impact of climate change, as well as offer a cheaper alternative for biofuel and biodiesel production.

The US is the largest market in North America FOG market.

The US is projected to lead the North America FOG market in terms of both value and volume during the forecast period, but Canada will overtake the US by 2044. The US dominates the FOG market in North America in 2022. Brown grease and yellow grease are feedstock for the production of biodiesel. The demand for yellow and brown grease is likely to be driven by the increasing production of biofuels and government initiatives and subsidies on biofuels production in the US.

Market Players

The North America FOG market comprises major manufacturers, such as Darling Ingredients, Inc. (US), Restaurant Technologies Inc. (US), Downey Ridge Environmental Company (US), Baker Commodities Inc. (US), Mopac (US), and Grease Cycle LLC (US).

