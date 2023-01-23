DJ Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Amundi MSCI Japan ESG Climate Net Zero Ambition CTB UCITS ETF JPY Acc
DEALING DATE: 20-Jan-2023
NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 30297.3842
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69718
CODE: CJ1U LN
ISIN: LU1602144815
