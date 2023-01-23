Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in Sedana Medical AB (52/23)

At the request of Sedana Medical AB (publ), the trading in the company's shares on Nasdaq First North Growth Market is to cease. As from January 25, 2023, the shares will be listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. Last day of trading is on January 24, 2023. Short name: SEDANA ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0015988373 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 139763 ---------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.