Nutriband Inc. to Present at the 2023 Transdermal and Microneedle Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2023 / Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a pioneer in the science of using novel transdermal solutions and other innovative technologies, today announced details of the Company's participation at the 2023 Transdermal and Microneedle Conference taking place January 23-24, 2023, at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, London, United Kingdom.

Gareth Sheridan, Nutriband's CEO, will give a presentation at 11:00 a.m. GMT on January 24th entitled 'Improving existing transdermal technologies to reduce the liability profile of abusable medications' which will provide an overview of the development of transdermal drug delivery systems using Nutriband's AVERSA technology as a reference point.

Nutriband COO and President of its 4P Therapeutics subsidiary, Dr. Alan Smith, will participate in a panel discussion at 11:40 a.m. GMT on January 24th on the topic of microneedles as a therapeutic tool. The panel will be moderated by James Birchall, Professor of Pharmaceutical Sciences, Cardiff University.

An overview of the panel discussion is as follows:

Reviewing microneedles technologies as a novel therapeutic tool for drug delivery

Discussing the benefits of microneedle patches and transdermal delivery systems

Understanding the challenges associated with microneedle technologies

Dissecting the latest trends in microneedle drug delivery

Conference presentations and panelists are also expected from Merck (NYSE: MRK), GSK (NYSE: GSK), Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RANI), Leo Pharmaceuticals, Vaxxas and Starton Therapeutics.

About AVERSA Technology

AVERSA abuse deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents to prevent the Abuse, DiVERsion, MiSuse and Accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential specifically Opioids. Our first application for AVERSA is for our abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal patch which we are developing to provide clinicians and patients with an extended release chronic pain relief. The goal is to make these pain treatments safe for all who need them. When used correctly they provide incredible relief and care to chronic pain patients.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA abuse deterrence technology. AVERSA technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com . Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

