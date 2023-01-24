3D Reconstruction Technology Market Worth $2,010.9 Million By 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D reconstruction technology market size is expected to reach USD 2,010.9 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. 3D reconstruction is a technique that uses a computer to recreate an item in a virtual, 3D environment. This may be accomplished in a variety of methods, but most commonly requires the use of input data such as 2D pictures or scanning of the real thing. Once constructed, this 3D reconstruction may be altered or used in a variety of ways, including medical applications, law enforcement reconstructions, and even the development of 3D visuals for cinema or television.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

3D reconstruction software aids in the planning, simulation, and supervision of medical treatments by enhancing accuracy. 3D scanning has the potential to be beneficial in a variety of applications. It may be used to generate a valid 3D model and make use of 3D printing technology by using an online 3D printing service like Sculpteo.

Medical applications for 3D reconstruction are many, particularly when combined with magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) technology, which allows medical practitioners to visualize a 3D model of the brain without undergoing surgery.

The construction segment is expected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2030.

The cloud deployment model segment is expected to develop at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

A large number of 3D reconstruction technology market manufacturers are located in North America and Asia Pacific . The two regions account for a sizeable cumulative share of the global market.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Growth & Trends

The market for 3D reconstruction technology is being driven by the rising use of 3D construction tools for protecting and restoring heritage sites. With the advent of digital experiences and emerging virtual ideas like the metaverse, having tools that can produce precise 3D reconstructions from image data is crucial. Real-world uses of this technology include the ability to virtually try on items while shopping in AR and VR, as well as the processing of medical image data. 3D reconstruction can also be used for reverse engineering, robotic mapping, video reconstruction, and also reliving memorable moments from numerous perspectives.

3D research is essential for teaching systems how to comprehend all perspectives of the objects, including those that are hidden, obstructed, or have other optical challenges. More sustainable and practical approaches will improve access to larger audiences and scientific communities while boosting interoperability. Incorporating 3D reconstruction with deep learning frameworks like natural language understanding and tactile sensing can assist AI systems in grasping three dimensions more naturally, much as humans do.

The COVID-19 outbreak had a favorable impact on the market for 3D reconstruction technologies. 3D reconstruction and rendering technology aid in the visualization of 3D models of neuron morphology for fluorescent confocal images, allowing for more accurate and comprehensive characterizations. This method allows for the reconstruction of a single neuron with sub-micron resolution or a vast neuron system with millimeter-sized features. 3D reconstruction has been used to diagnose illnesses having roots that go deep up to the tissue level. Companies' increased investment in research and development innovation is expected to create a significant opportunity for the 3D reconstruction industry.

According to reports, in June 2022, a lady had her external ear repaired with a 3D-printed live tissue implant in what seems to be the first experiment of its sort. The technique was created for patients having microtia, a rare congenital disease in which one or even both outer ears are incompletely formed or missing at birth. According to the New York Times, the transplant was performed in March on a 20-year-old Mexican lady born with a tiny and malformed right ear. 3DBio Therapeutics, the company behind the implants, announced the reconstruction, but further information on the device and process was unavailable for immediate review.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global 3D reconstruction technology market report based on the component, type, enterprise size, deployment model, application, and region.

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Software

Services

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Active 3D reconstruction

Passive 3D reconstruction

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Large enterprises

SMEs

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Deployment Model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

On-premise

Cloud

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Education

Healthcare

Aerospace & Defence

Media & Entertainment

Construction & Architecture

Government & Public Safety

Others

3D Reconstruction Technology Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in the 3D Reconstruction Technology Market

Autodesk Inc.

EOS imaging

NavVis

Pix4D SA

Bentley Systems, Incorporated

Skyline Software Systems Inc.

3DHISTECH Ltd.

BioVis3D

Reconstruct Me

ELCOVISION 10

