Norse Atlantic today announced the launch of a new route from New York (JFK) to the Italian capital city of Rome (FCO). This is the fifth European destination that Norse will fly to and the first in the Italian market, after successful launches in Paris, Oslo, Berlin and London.

The first flight is set to take off from New York to Rome on June 20th at 1:00 am EDT. But you can start planning your summer vacation sooner than that as tickets will be on sale on January 24th. Prices will start as low as $239 (one-way), meaning that you can really do Rome on a budget.

"Rome is such a wonderful destination, and we are thrilled to be able to give Americans the chance to fly there this summer for such a great rate," said Bjorn Tore Larsen, Norse Atlantic Airways CEO. "Norse is giving travelers the chance to jet off to new and exciting places in our ever-comfortable Boeing 787s. Whether traveling for business or pleasure, we hope this gives customers an incentive to finally book that trip to one of the most beautiful cities on earth."

"We are pleased to welcome Norse Atlantic Airways to Rome Fiumicino," said Ivan Bassato, Chief Aviation Officer of Aeroporti di Roma. "This new direct flight to New York JFK will complete the overall offering between the two cities with an outbound evening service which will enrich our customers' travel options. By choosing Rome FCO, Norse Atlantic Airways is another new airline that has recognized the operational excellence of our airport and the great attractiveness of our market."

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way they want to travel. Light fares represent Norse's value option, while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience, with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Their Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43" seat pitch and 12" recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Oslo, London, Berlin, Paris and Rome. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

About Bjørn Tore Larsen, founder, CEO Norse Atlantic Airways

Bjørn Tore has been interested in and passionate about aviation for as long as he can remember. He holds several type ratings, including the Boeing 747. Bjørn Tore has extensive international shipping experience, which includes founding and controlling OSM Maritime Group in 1989, a ship management company headquartered in Norway with more than 16,000 employees internationally, and ADS Maritime Holding, a company listed on the Euronext Growth Exchange in Oslo. He is the majority shareholder of OSM Flight Academy, which has pilot schools in the U.S., Norway and Sweden. He is also the majority shareholder of OSM Airtech, which offers aircraft maintenance services in Norway and Sweden. Bjørn Tore is a self-made entrepreneur who spent a year at sea when he was 16. Soon after returning home to go to high school, he decided to pursue his dream of becoming a businessman, and at the age of 18 he acquired a travel agency near his current hometown of Arendal, Norway. Three years later, he founded OSM Maritime, which is now among the largest ship management companies in the world.

