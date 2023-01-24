Natural Disaster Detection IoT System Market worth $1.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Natural Disaster Detection IoT System Market size is projected to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.0% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Increasing government initiatives to introduce IoT in emergency planning in upcoming years is driving the growth of the natural disaster detection IoT market.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Natural Disaster Detection IoT System Market"

319 - Tables

47 - Figures

261 - Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=164607105

Professional services segment is estimated to lead the natural disaster detection IoT market in 2022

Professional services offer optimization services and customized services and ensure operational proficiency, design support, solution validation, and knowledge management. Professional services include consulting, deployment and integration, support and maintenance, and training and simulation.

First Responder Tools segment is expected to have a higher growth rate during the forecast period

To benefit First Responders (FRs) with the latest technologies such as IoT, AI, and smart devices are offered to FRs and rescuers to create a safer, more efficient, and technologically advanced operating framework. Proposals are made covering the topics such as sense augmentation, precise positioning, cognitive support, multi-sense XR interfaces, and robust communications. Tools using technologies such as wearable technologies, training tools and applications, devices and tools to enhance human sensing, cognitive load management, situational awareness, operating teams' management, robust communications in adverse environments, technologies for victim detection, tools to enhance safety and efficiency of FRs, and cognitive load management are applied.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=164607105

Government Organizations segment is set to emerge as a larger market during the forecast period

The government was using conventional technologies for emergency planning. IoT provides more efficient solutions when it comes to disaster management, and this can transform emergency planning. IoT in disaster management can help governments improve evacuation systems and relief mechanisms. Government organizations around the globe are expected to use IoT in disaster management systems for better planning and minimizing losses.

Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific consists of countries, such as Japan, China, India, Australia, and New Zealand. The countries in Asia Pacific region are projected to register high growth rates in the natural disaster detection IoT market. The region is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Countries such as China and Japan are taking several initiatives to deploy natural disaster detection IoT solutions.

Market Players

The major vendors covered in the Natural Disaster Detection IoT System Market include NEC Corporation (Japan), BlackBerry (Canada), Semtech (US), SAP (Germany), Sony (Japan), Nokia (Finland), Sadeem Technology (Saudi Arabia), Lumineye (US), Venti LLC (US), SimpliSafe (India), One Concern (US), OnSolve (US), Trinity Mobility (India), SkyAlert (Mexico), Serinus (Germany), Knowx Innovations (India), OgoXe (France), Aplicaciones Tecnológicas SA (Spain), Earth Networks (US), Responscity Systems (India), Sensoterra (Netherlands), Intel (US), Grillo (Brazil), Bulfro Monitech (India), and Green Stream Technologies (US).

Browse Adjacent Market: Digitalization & IoT Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Location-based Services (LBS) and Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Green Technology and Sustainability Market - Global Forecast to 2027

IoT Professional Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Intelligent Process Automation Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/natural-disaster-detection-iot-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/natural-disaster-detection-iot.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natural-disaster-detection-iot-system-market-worth-1-7-billion-by-2027---exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301729115.html