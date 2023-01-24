The Business Research Company: What Are The Major Trend-Based Strategies That Players In The USA Pulmonologists Market Are Focusing On To Improve Treatment?

The Business Research Company's Global Market Reports Are Now Updated With The Latest Market Sizing Information For The Year 2023 And Forecasted To 2032

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per The Business Research Company's pulmonologist market report, the increase in prevalence of lung disorders and the growing size of the geriatric population has compelled major players in the pulmonologist market to adopt advanced technologies to aid better treatment. Robotic Bronchoscopy is one such advanced diagnostic technology that pulmonologists are increasingly relying on for early and accurate detection of abnormal tissues in the lungs.





For instance, in March 2022, a team of pulmonologists in Mercy Health, a US-based hospital, started using a robotic bronchoscopy platform called the 'Monarch Platform' for early and accurate diagnosis of lung nodules. Robotic bronchoscopy combines advanced robotics, software, endoscopy and data science to enable these critical functions.

Learn More On The Pulmonologists Market Report

The USA pulmonologist market size is expected to grow from $2.1 billion in 2023 to $2.6 billion at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. The pulmonologist market is then expected to grow to $3.8 billion in 2031 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Because of the pulmonologist market's consistent growth potential, several market players are implementing various technological advancements as well as offering home healthcare services to remain competitive in the pulmonologist market.

Home healthcare is advanced by the use of telemedicine related to pulmonology. Home healthcare is seen as an alternative treatment scheme to hospital treatment that helps reduce healthcare costs by eliminating the need for hospital visits. In addition, pulmonologists attend to patients with more complex pulmonary disease within home care, when needed. For instance, in April 2022, Northwest Medical Center Sahuarita, a US-based hospital, launched a new tele-pulmonary program in association with SOC Telemed, a US-based telemedicine provider. The new service aims to help patients admitted to its hospital access specialized pulmonology care close to their homes.

Request A Free Sample Of The Pulmonologists Market Report

The pulmonologists market consists of sales of pulmonologists' services by entities of health practitioners who after completing their training and education deal with the diagnosis and treatment of disorders of the respiratory system.

View More Similar Market Reports:

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pulmonary-arterial-hypertension-global-market-report

Respiratory Devices And Equipment (Therapeutic And Diagnostic) Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-and-diagnostic-global-market-report

Respiratory Devices And Equipment Diagnostic Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/respiratory-devices-and-equipment-therapeutic-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

The World's Most Comprehensive Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company's flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users make better strategic decisions.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow Us On:

LinkedIn:https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter:https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog:https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog:https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1751581/tbrc_logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/what-are-the-major-trend-based-strategies-that-players-in-the-usa-pulmonologists-market-are-focusing-on-to-improve-treatment-301729221.html