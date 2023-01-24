Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 24.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Erneut fast 120 % mit Ankündigung? Heute Abend „wichtige Informationen“…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2023 | 18:10
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq announces semi-annual changes to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index

Helsinki, Jan 24, 2023 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announced today the results of
the semi-annual review of the OMX Helsinki 25 Index, (Nasdaq Helsinki: OMXH25),
which will become effective at market open on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. 

The following security will be added to the Index:

Metsa Board Oyj (METSB)
            

The following security will be removed from the Index:

Tokmanni Group Oyj (TOKMAN)

For a list of current Index Securities please refer to Nasdaq's Global Index
Watch. 

The OMX Helsinki 25 Index measures the performance of a selection of the
largest and most traded securities listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The Index
is reviewed semi-annually in February and August. For more information, please
refer to the OMX Helsinki 25 Index Methodology. 



About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 



Nasdaq Media Contact

Maarit Bystedt
+ 358 (0) 9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.