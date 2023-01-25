Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, January 25
Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 24 January 2023 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,505.07p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,550.76p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 10.4% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.7%. There are currently 85,344,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
25 January 2023
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de