Tersus Strategy: Global EV fast charging market is projected to reach USD 135.5 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 30.2%

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As millions of electric vehicles hit the roads by the end of the decade, the need for fast charging is growing rapidly. Providers must differentiate themselves to win in this already competitive market.
Sales of battery-electric vehicles (BEVs), the main driver of demand for charging infrastructure, are expected to grow by more than 25 percent annually through 2030, when about 120 million passenger BEVs will be sold. That growth will be driven by declines in battery prices and total costs of ownership, increases in fleet electrification, and the enactment of emissions targets. This growing number of BEV owners will require more public charging facilities.
Pure-play CPOs, as the first movers in public charging, are beginning to face increasing competition from a range of new entrants and types of businesses, especially in the United States and Europe. These vary in the quality of their locations (mostly micro) and their cost structures for reselling electricity.
The public charging segment is set to witness xx% gains through 2030, driven by easy accessibility to these stations on roads. Public charging and fast charging are the key criteria for most when buying an electric vehicle. Public charging sites also enable the station owners to remotely restrict, monitor, and manage the use of EV devices for energy consumption and optimization, bolstering the segmental growth.
Asia Pacific dominated the market and accounted for more than a xx% share of the global revenue in 2022. Countries such as China, Japan, India and South Korea are the hub of electric vehicles that are heavily investing in the development of charging infrastructure. Introduction of government schemes such as incentives and tax rebates to boost EV adoption will drive the regional industry growth. Many new startups and existing top domestic companies have established their presence in this regional market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Report Scope
1.1. Market Segmentation and scope
1.2. Regional Scope
1.3. Estimates and forecast timeline
2. Market Research Methodology
2.1. Research methodology and design
2.2. Sample selection
2.3. Reliability and validity
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Analysis
4.1. Market size and growth rates
4.2. Market growth drivers, market dynamics and trends
4.3. Market scenarios and opportunity forecasts
4.4. Market constraints and challenges
4.5. Industry value chain analysis
4.6. Industry analysis - Porter's
4.6.1. Threat of new entrants
4.6.2. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.6.3. Bargaining power of buyers
4.6.4. Threat of substitutes
4.6.5. Competitive rivalry
4.7. PEST analysis
4.7.1. Political/legal landscape
4.7.2. Economic landscape
4.7.3. Social landscape
4.7.4. Technological landscape
5. Market Breakdown - by Charging Station Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Standalone
5.3. Split
6. Market Breakdown - by Power
6.1. Introduction
6.2.<100kW
6.3. 100kW-250kW
6.4. >250kW
7. Market Breakdown - by Charger Type
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Fast Charger
7.3. Ultra-Fast Charger
8. Market Breakdown - by IoT Connectivity
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Non-Connected Charging Stations
8.3. Smart Connected Charging Stations
9. Market Breakdown - by Application
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Private
9.3. Public
9.4. Destination
9.5. On the go
9.6. Fleet Depot
10. Market Breakdown - by Geography
10.1. North America
10.1.1. North America EV Fast Charging Market, 2023-2030
10.1.2. North America EV Fast Charging Market, by Charging Station Type
10.1.3. North America EV Fast Charging Market, by Power
10.1.4. North America EV Fast Charging Market, by Charger Type
10.1.5. North America EV Fast Charging Market, by IoT Connectivity
10.1.6. North America EV Fast Charging Market, by Application
10.1.7. North America EV Fast Charging Market, by Country
10.1.7.1. U.S.
10.1.7.2. Canada
10.1.7.3.Mexico
10.2.South America
10.2.1. South America EV Fast Charging Market, 2023-2030
10.2.2. South America EV Fast Charging Market, by Charging Station Type
10.2.3. South America EV Fast Charging Market, by Power
10.2.4. South America EV Fast Charging Market, by Charger Type
10.2.5. South America EV Fast Charging Market, by IoT Connectivity
10.2.6. South America EV Fast Charging Market, by Application
10.2.7. South America EV Fast Charging Market, by Country
10.2.7.1.Brazil
10.2.7.2.Argentina
10.2.7.3. Others
10.3.Europe
10.3.1. Europe EV Fast Charging Market, 2023-2030
10.3.2. Europe EV Fast Charging Market, by Charging Station Type
10.3.3. Europe EV Fast Charging Market, by Power
10.3.4. Europe EV Fast Charging Market, by Charger Type
10.3.5. Europe EV Fast Charging Market, by IoT Connectivity
10.3.6. Europe EV Fast Charging Market, by Application
10.3.7. Europe EV Fast Charging Market, by Country
10.3.7.1.Germany
10.3.7.2.France
10.3.7.3. U.K.
10.3.7.4.Russia
10.3.7.5.Italy
10.3.7.6.Spain
10.3.7.7. Sweden
10.3.7.8.Austria
10.3.7.9.Belgium
10.3.7.10.Denmark
10.3.7.11.Norway
10.3.7.12.Finland
10.3.7.13.Ireland
10.3.7.14.Netherlands
10.3.7.15. Others
10.4.Asia-Pacific
10.4.1. APAC EV Fast Charging Market, 2023-2030
10.4.2. APAC EV Fast Charging Market, by Charging Station Type
10.4.3. APAC EV Fast Charging Market, by Power
10.4.4. APAC EV Fast Charging Market, by Charger Type
10.4.5. APAC EV Fast Charging Market, by IoT Connectivity
10.4.6. APAC EV Fast Charging Market, by Application
10.4.7. APAC EV Fast Charging Market, by Country
10.4.7.1.China
10.4.7.2.Japan
10.4.7.3.South Korea
10.4.7.4.India
10.4.7.5.Australia
10.4.7.6.Singapore
10.4.7.7. Others
10.5.Middle East & Africa
10.5.1. MEA EV Fast Charging Market, 2023-2030
10.5.2. MEA EV Fast Charging Market, by Charging Station Type
10.5.3. MEA EV Fast Charging Market, by Power
10.5.4. MEA EV Fast Charging Market, by Charger Type
10.5.5. MEA EV Fast Charging Market, by IoT Connectivity
10.5.6. MEA EV Fast Charging Market, by Application
10.5.7. MEA EV Fast Charging Market, by Country
10.5.7.1.South Africa
10.5.7.2. UAE
10.5.7.3.Saudi Arabia
10.5.7.4. Israel
10.5.7.5. Others
11. Competitive Landscape
11.1. Company Market Positioning
11.2. Company Geographical Presence Analysis
11.3. Market Revenue Share Analysis (%), by Leading Players
12. Company Profiles
12.1. AeroVironment, Inc.
12.2. ABB
12.3. BP Chargemaster
12.4. ChargePoint, Inc.
12.5. ClipperCreek, Inc.
12.6. Eaton Corp.
12.7. General Electric Company
12.8. Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
12.9. SemaConnect, Inc.
12.10. Schneider Electric
12.11. Siemens AG
12.12. Tesla, Inc.
12.13. Webasto SE
12.14. BYD
12.15. Shell
12.16. Engie
12.17. EFACEC
12.18. Blink Charging Co.
12.19. Volta
12.20. Hyundai Motor Company
12.21. BMW Group
12.22. E.ON SE
12.23. EVBox
12.24. Delta Electronics
12.25. Volkswagen Group
12.26. EVgo Services LLC
12.27.Mercedes Benz
12.28. GreenWay Infrastructure s.r.o.
