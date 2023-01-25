Oportun Wins CEO Connection 2023 Economic Justice Award

SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Oportun (Nasdaq:OPRT), a mission-driven fintech and digital banking platform, today announced that it has been named a winner of the 2023 CEO Connection Economic Justice Award and recognized as an Economic Justice Champion. This award recognizes mid-market companies that are influencing change, innovation, and standards for excellence, while making equal opportunity in their companies and communities a way of life.

The award-winning companies were evaluated based on their results in the following areas: Board Diversity, C-Suite Diversity, Supply Chain Diversity, Workforce Diversity, and Community Engagement. Based on their scores, the companies were recognized for the following levels of achievement: Economic Justice Champions, Economic Justice Advocates, Economic Justice Engaged.

"We are proud to be recognized for the work we do and our commitment to building and fostering a diverse, equitable, and inclusive culture where all can feel a sense of belonging," said Raul Vazquez, Oportun CEO. "With a team that reflects the diverse communities we serve, Oportun is well-positioned to fulfill our mission and assist those who have been left out of or have not been well-served by the financial mainstream."

Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and helped its members set aside an average of $3,000 annually for rainy days and other needs. Oportun has also helped more than 1 million members establish a credit history.

"When we embrace diversity and include those left out or marginalized, we not only set an example for all to see, we give hope to those who often have none. As business leaders, we have the opportunity to impact not only the businesses we lead but also the communities in which we live and work. The 2023 Mid-Market Economic Justice Award winners set an amazing example for others," said Kenneth Beck, CEO of CEO Connection, "and they do it because it is the RIGHT thing to do, not just because it makes good business sense."

Oportun (Nasdaq: OPRT) is an A.I.-powered digital banking platform that seeks to make financial health effortless for anyone. Driven by a mission to provide inclusive and affordable financial services, Oportun helps its 1.9 million hardworking members meet their daily borrowing, savings, banking, and investing needs. Since inception, Oportun has provided more than $14.7 billion in responsible and affordable credit, saved its members more than $2.3 billion in interest and fees, and automatically helped members set aside more than $8.5 billion for rainy days and other needs. In recognition of its responsibly designed products, Oportun has been certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) since 2009.

