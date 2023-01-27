Company also names Kevin Fox as GPS' new Chief Revenue Officer

Global Processing Services ("GPS"), a fast-growing next-gen global payments technology platform, today announced the appointment of Jim McCarthy as Executive Vice President Global Head of Sales and Product, and Kevin Fox as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. In this newly created role, Jim will lead GPS' global commercial and product teams in close collaboration with Kevin on sales acceleration.

Jim is a highly accomplished payments veteran with over 30 years of experience, including 18 years at Visa where he held senior roles in sales, risk and authentication, consumer credit, digital products and product innovation.

As Visa's EVP of Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, Jim was responsible for the development of Visa's product and technology roadmap, innovation efforts, and led business development for strategic partnerships. While at Visa he was responsible for the introduction of 3D Secure and Visa Token Service, which have become industry standards, and also contributed to the launch of Apple Pay

Most recently, Jim was President of i2c Inc., a US-based payments processor, alongside Kevin Fox who was Global Head of Sales and led the firm's business development initiatives, cultivating strategic alliances worldwide.

Kevin is a seasoned international payments and technology executive with more than 25 years of experience. During his time at i2c, Kevin successfully scaled the company's sales organisation globally and expanded its penetration into the banking sector, diversifying i2c's revenue stream by segment and market. Prior to i2c, Kevin served as EVP for NovoPayment and was responsible for designing and executing the firm's Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) delivery model across 11 markets.

"I am excited that Jim and Kevin have chosen to join GPS as we enter our next phase of growth," said Kevin Schultz, Chief Executive Officer, GPS. "Jim has advised disruptive future-focused fintechs and banks for decades, driving front-line innovation across the global payments ecosystem. He is uniquely placed to partner with our ambitious customers in navigating the complex landscape and accelerating their revenue growth. I look forward to them both being a key part of our team."

"GPS' next-gen payments platform has scaled some of the most exciting Fintech unicorns in Europe," said Jim McCarthy, Executive Vice President Global Head of Sales and Product, GPS. "With cashless transactions forecast to top $3 trillion by 2030 and a global cashless society a real prospect, the opportunity for a next-gen payments specialist like GPS to become one of the world's pre-eminent issuer processors is enormous."

Kevin Fox, Chief Revenue Officer, GPS, added, "GPS is quickly becoming a pivotal fintech shaping the European digital economy. We are expanding in Asia-Pacific too from our payments hubs in Singapore and Australia, with a diverse customer base across the region. GPS is ideally placed to accelerate the payments revolution in the US and Latin America too, and I look forward to working with the talented team here to explore how GPS can do that."

About Global Processing Services (GPS)

Global Processing Services (GPS) is the trusted and proven go-to payments processing partner for today's leading fintechs, including Revolut, Starling Bank, Curve, Zilch, WeLab Bank and Paidy. GPS has issued millions of physical and virtual cards, enabled in over 48 countries, and processes billions of transactions on its API-first cloud-based platform. GPS' highly flexible and configurable platform places the control firmly in the hands of global fintechs, digital banks, and embedded finance providers, enabling them to deliver rich functionality to the cardholder. It is a multi-award-winning issuer processor powering next generation payment segments, including expense management, B2B payments, crypto, lending and credit (including Buy Now Pay Later ("BNPL") propositions), digital banking, FX, remittance, open banking and more. GPS is certified by Visa and Mastercard to process and manage any credit, debit or prepaid card transaction globally, with offices in London, Newcastle, Singapore, Sydney and Dubai. Its platform is equipped to meet the stringent standards required by Tier 1 banks, integrating with over 95 issuer partners and operates programmes for a global client base.

