The United Kingdom bariatric surgical devices market is projected to grow at a formidable CAGR to 2027

The market growth can be attributed to the rising incidences of obesity and rise in surgical treatments for cosmetic purposes.

Excessive consumption of junk foods, excessive alcohol consumption, smoking, sitting for prolonged hours, and less physical activity are contributing to the rising instances of stomach diseases, creating a high demand for bariatric surgical treatment and related devices.

The availability of surgeons specializing in bariatric surgical techniques and the growing rate of childhood obesity is anticipated to fuel the growth of the United Kingdom bariatric surgical devices market.

The growing focus of manufacturers on developing minimally invasive bariatric surgery devices and reducing implications such as internal bleeding, gastric band slippage, gastrointestinal ulcers, etc., associated with the surgery is expected to influence the market growth positively.

Furthermore, growing investments by market players for research development initiatives towards cutting-edge technology and increasing reimbursement coverage and sponsored bariatric surgeries are expected to fuel the market growth.

The implantable devices segment is expected to dominate the United Kingdom bariatric surgical devices market, owing to the rising demand for bariatric surgeries that include the use of implantable devices to function in the alteration of the stomach and other gastrointestinal issues.

By procedure, the market is fragmented into adjustable gastric banding, Roux-en-Y gastric bypass, sleeve gastrectomy (SG), one anastomosis gastric bypass (OAGB), and others. Sleeve gastrectomy is anticipated to register the fastest growth in the United Kingdom bariatric surgical devices market since it is an incision-less surgery and approved by FDA.

Johnson Johnson Limited

Medtronic UK

B. Braun Medical Limited

Conmed Linvatec U.K. Limited

Stryker (UK) Limited

Becton Dickinson U.K. Limited

Olympus UK Limited

United Kingdom Bariatric Surgical Devices Market, By Type:

Implantable Devices

Gastric Bands

Electrical Stimulators

Gastric Balloons

Others

Assisting Devices

Stapling Devices

Suturing Devices

Trocars

Energy Based Vessel Sealing Devices

Others

United Kingdom Bariatric Surgical Devices Market, By Procedure:

Adjustable Gastric Banding

Roux-en-Y Gastric Bypass

Sleeve Gastrectomy (SG)

One Anastomosis Gastric Bypass (OAGB)

Others

United Kingdom Bariatric Surgical Devices Market, By End User:

Hospitals Clinics

Specialized Bariatric Centers

Others

United Kingdom Bariatric Surgical Devices Market, By Region:

London

East Anglia

Southwest

Southeast

Scotland

East Midlands

Yorkshire Humberside

