Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer, distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and US provides information and updates on Libra 9 GMBH and the Magic Lappen, it's new technology division.

CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD) is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of Libra 9 GMBH. The company is in the process of relocating its operations to the Libra 9 campus in Berlin, Germany. Libra 9 has the necessary infrastructure in place to scale up manufacturing and warehousing, enabling the company to immediately expand its sales throughout the rest of Europe.

Libra 9 currently manufactures and distributes one product, The Magic Lappen, which utilizes proprietary nanotechnology to clean glass and other shiny surfaces streak free with ease. The company is in negotiations with Axel Reinke to rebrand the product for the automotive and marine industries. The company is confident in its potential for high margins, in some cases exceeding seventy percent and rapid profit growth. A video displaying the different applications of The Magic Lappen and its newly labeled products will soon be accessible on the company's website.

As a result of a successful exhibition at the Düsseldorf Boat Show, the company sold more than 750 samples and retail packages to exhibitors, marine distributors, and consumers. Axel completely sold out of all product they brought to the show and have a list of backorders for customers and distributors. The company has also made future reservations to exhibit at a number of trade shows, including the Mainmarkt show in Mannheim, Germany, the Sudwest Messe show in Villingen-Schwenningen, Germany, the Hanse Life trade show in Bremen, Germany, the IAA Motor Show in Munich, Germany, and the Cannes Yachting show in Cannes, France.

"The product was very well-received by both marine distributors and consumers," said Axel Reinke, CEO of Libra 9. "We successfully demonstrated and showcased the functionality of the product. Clients were amazed at the product's effectiveness and its ability to completely clean glossy surfaces with just water, without the need for soap or alcohol."

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

Contact Info:

info@cbdofdenver.com

