Ikonisys SA (Code ISIN: FR00140048X2 Mnémonique: ALIKO) (Paris:ALIKO), a company specializing in the early and accurate detection of cancer with a unique and fully-automated solution for medical diagnostic labs, announces the execution of a distribution collaboration for the sale of the Ikoniscope20 Digital Fluorescence Microscope Solution in the Middle East markets.

As announced previously, the commercialization strategy of Ikonisys will focus on a direct non-direct business model, being direct with its own sales force in major European countries and the United States, and working with qualified distributors that have a strong market presence in the fields of Anatomic and Molecular Pathology in their respective markets. As such, the new partnership with the Integrated Gulf Biosystems Group will focus on all major Middle East markets, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Bahrain and also expand into some South Asian markets and India. The partnership will focus on the entire Ikoniscope20 instruments family, comprising the medium-volume Ikoniscope20 instrument, as well as the newly developed Ikoniscope20max instrument, which allows high-volume laboratories to fully automate their oncology FISH testing.

Both companies, IGB and Ikonisys, will co-exhibit and showcase Ikonisys' Technology at MedLab Middle East in Dubai, 6. 9. February 2023.

Jurgen Schipper, Chief Commercial Officer of Ikonisys, said: "We recognize Integrated Gulf Biosystems as a very reputable and well-established distributor in the entire Middle East region. The company started their business more than 20 years ago and is today one of the most advanced distributors in the entire region. We are extremely happy and proud to have entered into partnership and to be represented by IGB. We are very confident that the collaboration with IGB will show significant impact on the utilization of the Ikoniscope20 System in molecular pathology labs in all Middle East markets."

"Our association with Ikonisys, is aligned with their mission to deliver the most advanced applications for cancer diagnosis, based on rare cancer cell detection. Ikonisys will provide innovative solutions based on advanced molecular and immunological markers, for the diagnosis of a variety of cancers primarily utilizing FISH (Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization)", saysPrabhu Sampath, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrated Gulf Biosystems LLC. "The addition of Ikonisys to our portfolio, enables us to complete our offering and provide a comprehensive solution for cancer diagnosis. The goal would be to deliver validated, cost-effective solutions enabling accurate and affordable cancer diagnostics to markets we cater in the G.C.C countries and India. We look forward to leveraging our experience and expertise to explore opportunities and provide customers with the best possible solutions to address the growing needs of quickly diagnosing and treating cancer".

About Ikonisys

Ikonisys SA is a cell-based diagnostics company based in Paris (France), New Haven (Connecticut, USA) and Milan (Italy) specialized in the early and accurate detection of cancer. The company develops, produces and markets the proprietary Ikoniscope20® platform, a fully-automated solution designed to deliver accurate and reliable detection and analysis of rare and very rare cells. Ikonisys has received FDA clearance for several automated diagnostic applications, which are also marketed in Europe under CE certification. Through its breakthrough fluorescence microscopy platform, the company continues to develop a stream of new tests, including liquid biopsy tests based on Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC).

For further information, please go to www.Ikonisys.com

About Integrated Gulf Biosystems Group

IGB is a complete solution provider in the fields of life sciences and molecular diagnostics. Founded in 1999 in UAE, the experience, expertise, and commitment demonstrated by the company has laid a strong foundation for growth and performance that have helped it expand its footprint significantly across the globe, with a presence in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Libya, and India. As the company expands its portfolio with newer technologies across geographies, IGB remains rooted in its value of creating excellence with regionally deployed teams and using local expertise.

