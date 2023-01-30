FnF Research: Statistics on Global Alkyd Resin Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 39 Billion by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.5% | Alkyd Resin Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Facts and Factors

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, According to Facts and Factors, the global alkyd resin market size was worth around USD 23 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 39 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.







Alkyd Resin Market: Overview

When a polyester resin is modified using fatty acids, alkyds are produced. They are derivatives of organic compounds and polyols, organic compounds made of multiple hydroxyl groups (-OH). The list of organic compounds contains carboxylic acid anhydride or dicarboxylic acids. Alcid was the original name that was modified to form alkyds. Fatty acids are added to the compounds to impart the property of flexible coating materials. The widest applications of alkyds can be found in varnishes, paints, and casting molds.

In most commercially sold oil-based coating, alkyd resins are the most dominant component. Originally, alkyds were known to be compounds of phthalic acid or glycerol which was sold under the name of Glyptal. These compounds were initially sold as alternatives for copal resins which were dark-colored. The subsequent alkyd varnishes were lighter in shade. The modern-age alkyd resins are produced from the original compounds. Alkyd resins can be produced using two methods. One involves the use of fatty acid and the other is termed alcoholysis, however, the former method is mostly used due to the high-performance output delivered from the process.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/alkyd-resin-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global alkyd resin market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global alkyd resin market size was valued at around USD 23 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 39 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the growing sales in the paint and varnishes industry

Based on formulation type segmentation, high-solids alkyds were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on process segmentation, the fatty acid process was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Alkyd Resin Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Formulation Type (Waterborne Alkyds and High-Solids Alkyds), By Type (Drying Alkyd Resins and Non-Drying Alkyd Resins), By Process (Glyceride Process and Fatty Acid Process), By Application (Coil Coatings, Electrical Insulating Enamels, Maintenance Paint, Automotive Refinishing Primers, Exterior Trim Paints, Packaging, Drum and Metal Container Coating, and Others), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Alkyd Resin Market: Growth Drivers

Growing revenue in the demand for high-quality paint and varnishes to drive market growth.

The global alkyd resin market is projected to grow owing to the increasing demand for high-quality and high-performance paints and varnishes across industries and sectors. A paint is described as any colored liquid or a composition that is solid mastic in properties when applied to a surface or a substrate and converts into a solid structure. Paint is most significantly used to provide color, protection, and improve the overall texture of the substrate. Multiple factors are currently influencing the demand for paints. For instance, as the building & construction or architecture industry grows, the requirement for high-grade paints will grow together. As the players in the paint market have increased their spending on research & development, new products can be expected in the future catering to the growing demand and expectations of the end consumers. For instance, in October 2022, Asian Paints, one of the largest paint providers globally, announced an investment of INR 2,650 crore to set up a greenfield vinyl acetate plant along with a joint venture with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the production of white cement. The new project is expected to help the backward integration process for paint makers.

Alkyd Resin Market: Restraints

Poor chemical resistance as compared to alkylic resin to restrict market expansion.

Acrylic resin offers better water and chemical resistance as compared to alkyd resin which means that the number of people preferring the substitute is increasing significantly. Acrylic resins are made of methacrylate, which also acts as the main monomer imparting significant chemical, heat, and light stability. The coating prepared using acrylic resin is low in cost and shows excellent resistance to weather conditions while also limiting pollution impact to a great degree making them highly preferred. This is expected to damage the global market growth as the demand for substitutes increases in the coming years.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/buynow/su/alkyd-resin-market

Global Alkyd Resin Market: Opportunities

Growing investment in the development of combination properties to provide growth opportunities.

As alkyd and acrylic resins both have desirable qualities and are beneficial to the coating industry in their chemical and physical ways, the business players are focusing on the development of products that have combination properties. This could lead to higher growth opportunities during the projection period as the investments in the development of alkyd and acrylic binders grows during the forecast period. As of 2022, various research facilities and groups have conducted theoretical and practical experiments to develop a combination binder that is stable and provides excellent performance. The use of polyester technology to improve the overall properties of the ester could also lead to more revenue.

Global Alkyd Resin Market: Challenges

Growing concerns over the removal of solid content from coating products to pose a major challenge.

Driven by the increasing impact of industrial and commercial activities on the environment and their long-lasting effects, the coating industry is recommended to remove the solid contents from coating products, and alkyds are included in the list too. The move is projected to reduce solvent vapor emissions resulting in a considerable amount of market players looking for other solvents that can be used leading to a loss of revenue.

Global Alkyd Resin Market: Segmentation

The global alkyd resin market is segmented based on formulation type, type, process, application, and region.

Based on formulation type, the global market divisions are waterborne alkyds and high-solids alkyds. In 2021, the global market registered the highest growth in the high-solids alkyds market as the demand for sustainable energy grows along with high-performing output. However, the waterborne alkyds could also register higher growth due to growing efforts toward minimizing the use of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that are used extensively in building and maintaining residential structures or units. In 2021, the US emitted more than 12 million tons of VOCs; however, the emissions in the region have decreased by 47% since the 1990s.

Based on process, the global market segments are the glyceride process and fatty acid process. In 2021, the highest growth was generated by the fatty acid process because the end products are better performing and higher quality products. In this process, it is easier to control the final composition of the resulting mixture. The process makes use of acid anhydride and unsaturated fatty acid. As per official estimates, over 210,000 tons of alkyd resins are produced annually.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/alkyd-resin-market

List of Key Players in Alkyd Resin Market:

DSM

Arkema SA

Mancuso Chemicals Limited

Macro Polymers

Polynt SpA

D.S.V Chemicals Pvt Ltd.

DowDuPont Inc.

Cytech Solvay Group

BASF SE

Spolchemie

Nord Composites.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Alkyd Resin Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Alkyd Resin Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Alkyd Resin Market Industry?

What segments does the Alkyd Resin Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Alkyd Resin Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 23 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 39 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.5 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Formulation Type, Type, Process, Application, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered DSM, Arkema SA, Mancuso Chemicals Limited, Macro Polymers, Polynt SpA, D.S.V Chemicals Pvt Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., Cytech Solvay Group, BASF SE, Spolchemie, Nord Composites., and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/alkyd-resin-market



Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/alkyd-resin-market

Recent Developments

In March 2022 , Groupe Berkem, a global leader in the bio-based chemicals industry, launched a new range of 100% bio-based alkyd resins specifically targeting the construction paints market

Groupe Berkem, a global leader in the bio-based chemicals industry, launched a new range of 100% bio-based alkyd resins specifically targeting the construction paints market In November 2019 , Perstorp, a chemical maker company, inaugurated a new production facility in India . The company planned to commercially produce its Penta material in the first quarter of 2022

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to lead with a highest growth rate.

The global alkyd resin market is projected to witness the highest growth in Asia-Pacific owing to the growing chemical industry of China and India, two of the largest contributors in the regional market. Businesses operating out of China are some of the most dominating players in terms of producing alkyd resin.

Sinopec, one of the largest chemical producers in the world, is housed in China. In 2020, the country generated more than USD 294.4 billion in revenue. The company is currently wholly owned by the Chinese government and is entirely operated by the state, making it a powerful entity. China has a list of major producers of alkyd paints with clients across the globe. Growth in Europe could be driven by the increase in the construction & building sector revenue as well as growing restoration projects driving the need for coating and paints.

Global Alkyd Resin Market is segmented as follows:

Alkyd Resin Market: By Formulation Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Waterborne Alkyds

High-Solids Alkyds

Alkyd Resin Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Drying Alkyd Resins

Non-Drying Alkyd Resins

Alkyd Resin Market: By Process Outlook (2022-2030)

Glyceride Process

Fatty Acid Process

Alkyd Resin Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Coil Coatings

Electrical Insulating Enamels

Maintenance Paint

Automotive Refinishing Primers

Exterior Trim Paints

Packaging

Drum and Metal Container Coating

Others

Alkyd Resin Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Alkyd Resin Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-alkyd-resin-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Reverse Osmosis (RO) Membrane Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market size was worth around USD 3.35 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global reverse osmosis (RO) membrane market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Market Report : According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market size was worth around USD 37.25 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 41 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts and Factors, the global polyethylene terephthalate (PET) market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 10% between 2022 and 2030. Nano Silica Market Report: According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global nano silica market size was worth around USD 4.65 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 8.65 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.51% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Chemical & Materials Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/statistics-on-global-alkyd-resin-market-size--share-to-surpass-usd-39-billion-by-2030--exhibit-a-cagr-of-7-5--alkyd-resin-industry-trends-value-analysis--forecast-report-by-facts-and-factors-301733653.html