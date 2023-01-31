O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 8.1% NET RETAIL REVENUE -2

DJ O'KEY GROUP REPORTS 8.1% NET RETAIL REVENUE GROWTH, DA! DISCOUNTERS REVENUE UP 53.2% IN 2022

Press release 31 January 2023

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY, the "Group" or the "Company"), one of Russia's leading food retailers, has announced its unaudited operating results for the fourth quarter (Q4) and the twelve months (12M) of 2022.

All materials published by the Group are available on its website www.okeygroup.lu.

12M 2022 operating highlights

-- Group net retail revenue[1] increased by 8.1% YoY to RUB 200.2 bn, driven by new store openings, strongLFL performance of DA! discounters and O'KEY's online sales growth.

-- O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue decreased by 2.3% YoY to RUB 146.9 bn, due to a LFL revenuedecline, which was partially offset by revenue from new O'KEY stores.

-- O'KEY total online sales rose by 32.6% YoY to RUB 6.2 bn, representing 4.2% of O'KEY's net retailrevenue.

-- DA! discounters' net retail revenue surged by 53.2% YoY to RUB 53.3 bn, boosted by a 26.8% increase inLFL revenue and a 26.7% expansion in selling space.

-- DA! discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue grew by 7.8 pps YoY to 26.6%. In the mediumterm, the Group expects up to a half of its revenue to come from discounters.

-- In 12M 2022, the Group opened four new O'KEY hypermarkets in the Moscow Region and completed a fullrenovation of a hypermarket in Sochi. By the end of 2022, the Company operated 79 hypermarkets, of which nine hadbeen refurbished in line with the modern concept.

-- The Group opened 43 DA! stores, bringing the total to 194 by the end of 2022.

[1] Here and throughout this report, net retail revenue, LFL net retail revenue, and online revenue metrics are provided net of VAT.

Q4 2022 operating highlights

-- Group net retail revenue grew by 2.9% YoY to RUB 55.6 bn.

-- O'KEY hypermarkets' net retail revenue decreased by 5.3% to RUB 41.2 bn in Q4 2022 amid softer consumerdemand, macroeconomic slowdown due to continuing geopolitical and macroeconomic turbulences.

-- The YoY revenue dynamics in Q4 2022 was also affected by the relatively high base of Q4 2021, which saw aboost in customer footfall and average basket size across the two chains after the COVID-related restrictions hadbeen eased.

-- DA! discounters' net retail revenue increased by 37.0% YoY to RUB 14.4 bn, supported by a 14.5% LFL netretail revenue growth and the chain's expansion.

Operating review

Group Net Retail Revenue in Q4 and 12M 2022

Net Retail Revenue, RUB mln (excl. VAT) Q4 2022 Q4 2021 YoY, % 12M 2022 12M 2021 YoY, % O'KEY Group 55,589 54,024 2.9% 200,201 185,172 8.1% O'KEY hypermarkets 41,235 43,545 (5.3%) 146,904 150,383 (2.3%) DA! discounters 14,355 10,479 37.0% 53,297 34,789 53.2%

Group Net Retail Revenue Metrics for Q4 and 12M 2022

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 12M 2022 vs. 12M 2021 Net Retail Revenue, % Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket O'KEY Group 2.9% 5.4% (2.4%) 8.1% 5.3% 2.7% O'KEY hypermarkets (5.3%) (5.0%) (0.3%) (2.3%) (8.5%) 6.8% DA! discounters 37.0% 25.9% 8.8% 53.2% 36.0% 12.7%

Group Like-for-like Net Retail Revenue Performance in Q4 and 12M 2022

Q4 2022 vs. Q4 2021 12M 2022 vs. 12M 2021 LFL Net Retail Revenue, % Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket Net retail revenue Traffic Average ticket O'KEY Group (2.8%) (2.3%) (0.5%) 2.1% (2.5%) 4.6% O'KEY hypermarkets (6.9%) (5.9%) (1.1%) (3.6%) (9.0%) 5.9% DA! discounters 14.5% 4.8% 9.3% 26.8% 12.0% 13.2%

Note: 12M 2022 LFL metrics are calculated based on 75 O'KEY and 141 DA! stores.

In 12M 2022, the Group's net retail revenue rose by 8.1% YoY to RUB 200,201 mln, led by the expansion of the two chains and growing DA! discounters' LFL revenue and O'KEY's online revenue.

Net retail revenue of O'KEY hypermarkets declined by 2.3% YoY to RUB 146,904 mln in 12M 2022, due to a 3.6% decrease in O'KEY's LFL net retail revenue amid continuing economic slowdown, softer consumer demand and the temporary absence of our premium customers. Due to inflation customers became more price sensitive, with the increased demand for goods in a lower price segment and O'KEY private labels.

In 2022, O'KEY continued to modernise its hypermarkets to keep up with the latest global retail trends. In April, the Group relaunched under the new concept the four hypermarkets in the Moscow Region it had acquired from X5 Group to strengthen O'KEY presence in Central Russia. In August, O'KEY completed renovation of its hypermarket in Sochi.

O'KEY's total online sales rose by 32.6% YoY to RUB 6,188 mln in 12M 2022. The share of total online sales in O 'KEY's net retail revenue grew by 1.1 pps YoY to 4.2% in 12M 2022.

In 12M 2022, DA! discounters' net retail revenue increased by 53.2% YoY to RUB 53,297 mln, boosted by a 26.8% LFL revenue growth and a 26.7% YoY increase in selling space. The growth in LFL revenue was driven by improvements in customer traffic and average ticket as a result of the Company's efforts to raise brand awareness and offer a wide range of quality products at the best prices while maintaining a strong focus on private labels. The share of these products in the discounters' net retail revenue amounted to approximately 50% in 12M 2022.

The discounters' share in the Group's net retail revenue rose by 7.8 pps YoY to 26.6% in 12M 2022. The Company expects the DA! chain to remain a key driver of the Group's top- and bottom-line growth and to generate as much as a half of the Group's revenue in the medium term.

Group Stores and Selling Space in 12M 2022

Stores and Selling Space 12M 2022 12M 2021 Net change Change, % Number of stores, EoP 273 230 43 18.7% O'KEY hypermarkets 79 78 1 1.3% DA! discounters 194 152 42 27.6% Total selling space (sq m), EoP 656,224 625,572 30,652 4.9% O'KEY hypermarkets 525,829 522,650 3,179 0.6% DA! discounters 130,395 102,922 27,473 26.7%

In 12M 2022, in course of an ongoing real estate portfolio optimisation, the Group closed three O'KEY stores and opened four hypermarkets in Central Russia. Also, as part of optimization, the selling space of the renovated hypermarket in Sochi was reduced by 2,093 sq m to 4,607 sq m.

In 12M 2022, the Group opened 42 discounters (net of 1 closure) under the DA! brand.

As of 31 December 2022, the Group operated 79 O'KEY hypermarkets and 194 DA! discounters with a total selling space of 656,224 sq m.

For more information, please contact:

Natalya Belyavskaya Head of Investor Relations +7 495 663 6677 ext. 266 natalya.belyavskaya@okmarket.ru www.okeygroup.lu

ABOUT O'KEY GROUP

O'KEY Group S.A. (LSE, MOEX: OKEY) is one of the leading grocery retailers in Russia, operating hypermarkets under the O'KEY brand and discounters under the DA! brand.

As of 31 December 2022, the Group operated 273 stores across Russia (79 hypermarkets and 194 discounters) with the total selling space of 656,224 square meters. The Company opened its first hypermarket in St. Petersburg in 2002 and has since demonstrated continuous growth. O'KEY was the first Russian food retailer to launch e-commerce operations in St. Petersburg and Moscow, offering a full range of hypermarket products for home delivery. The Group has nine e-commerce pick-up points in Moscow and seventeen e-commerce pick-up points in St. Petersburg. In 2015, the Group launched the first discount chain in Russia under the DA! brand. The Group operates five distribution centres in Russia - three in Moscow and two in St. Petersburg. The Group employs more than 22,000 people.

In 2021, the Group's revenue amounted to RUB 187.1 bn, while EBITDA reached RUB 15.5 bn.

The O'KEY Group shareholder structure is as follows: NISEMAX Co Ltd - 49.11%. GSU Ltd - 34.14%, free-float and other holders - 16.75%.

