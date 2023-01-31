Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
WKN: A2PG87 ISIN: JE00BJVNSS43 
Frankfurt
31.01.23
08:03 Uhr
124,00 Euro
-4,00
-3,12 %
ACCESSWIRE
31.01.2023 | 12:50
82 Leser
Ferguson PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares

Ferguson Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

WOKINGHAM, UK / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG)(LSE:FERG) (the "Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 125,964 of its ordinary shares in the period from January 23, 2023, up to and including January 27, 2023, in connection with its $2.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading day

Aggregate daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Trading venue

January 23, 2023

21,303

11,127.6643

XLON

January 24, 2023

25,609

11,210.4065

XLON

January 25, 2023

38,229

11,095.9777

XLON

January 26, 2023

16,088

11,200.0000

XLON

January 27, 2023

24,735

11,217.2508

XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 25,572,850.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of ordinary shares in issue will be 206,598,332. The figure of 206,598,332 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/3903O_1-2023-1-31.pdf

For further information please contact:

Brian Lantz, Vice President IR and Communications +1 224 285 2410

Pete Kennedy, Director of Investor Relations +1 757 603 0111

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Ferguson PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737392/Ferguson-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
