WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 21, 2023

Dienstag, 31.01.2023
Countdown gestartet! Ultimative Challenge - "The Winner Takes It All"!
WKN: A2P8AW ISIN: US9713781048 
Stuttgart
31.01.23
08:05 Uhr
43,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
31.01.2023 | 14:10
WillScot Mobile Mini to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Results on February 21, 2023

PHOENIX, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. ("WillScot Mobile Mini" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: WSC) today announced it will release its fourth quarter 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, after market close.

Chief Executive Officer Brad Soultz and President and Chief Financial Officer Tim Boswell will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at 10 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

To access the live call by phone, use the following link: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI8f94abaee57f4f2ea09de369cf8b804a. You will be provided with dial-in details after registering. To avoid delays, we recommend that participants dial into the conference call 15 minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A live webcast will also be accessible via the "Events & Presentations" section of the Company's website www.willscotmobilemini.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available for 12 months following the call.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Additional Information and Where to Find It

Additional information can be found on the company's website at www.willscotmobilemini.com

Media Contact Information

Jake Saylor

jake.saylor@willscot.com

Investor Contact Information

Nick Girardi

nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
