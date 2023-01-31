SD-WAN Market Value To Be USD 30,907.6 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The SD-WAN market size stood at USD 3,514.6 million in 2022, which is expected to reach USD 30,907.6 million by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 31.2% during 2022-2030, as per P&S Intelligence.





This can be credited to the quick shift from traditional SD-WAN solutions, increasing acceptance of digitization, huge investment in cloud computing technologies, mounting knowledge regarding cyberthreats, and thriving requirement for a centralized network management system.

https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/sd-wan-market/report-sample

The increasing usage of mobile internet is a key factor aiding in the acceptance of SD-WAN solutions across numerous industries. IT organizations throughout the globe are adopting WAN optimization solutions to lessen the WAN expanse and confront the challenges in network performance.

Thus, the key players are advancing their physical and virtual WAN optimization product portfolios, to offer industries better application performances.

Growing Requirement for Network Privacy and Visibility

Network security is important for IT executives. With the mushrooming data utilization globally, a wide range of mission-critical assets, including enterprise information, applications, and databases, are becoming the subject of unauthorized access.

End Users Majorly Demanding Solutions

In 2022, the solution category had the larger market share, of approximately 70%. This can be mainly ascribed to the shift to multi-cloud platforms, proliferating compliance needs, acceptance of connected IoT devices, growing concentration on application optimization, and strong requirement for secured network infrastructure.

Such factors have resulted in the rising usage of software-defined wide area network solutions by numerous industries, including healthcare, IT & telecom, and BFSI in order to efficiently meet customer needs.

Cloud-Driven Solution Demand To Grow Fastest

The cloud category is projected to witness the fastest growth, of above 30%, in the coming years. This is because of cloud-based solutions' ability to allow for dynamic and highly automated operations cost-effectively.

Furthermore, amidst the snowballing number of cloud security issues, in the visibility and control of data, user access to cloud data and applications, and configuration, SD-WAN helps in the consolidation of the networking infrastructure, thus resulting in improved branch offices, simpler orchestration, agility, and streamlined application performance.

Global SD-WAN Market Size, Share, Development and Demand Forecast to 2030

Security Is Primary Use Case of SD-WAN

In 2022, the security category had the largest market share, of approximately 40%. This can be credited to the increasing requirement for assembling and analyzing potential threats, tracking and monitoring proceedings in real time, and meeting compliance requirements, to eventually be able to spot cyberattacks beforehand.

SD-WAN Deployment Highest in North America; APAC Catching Up Quickly

North America generates over 40% of the revenue in the market, on account of the launch of advanced solutions by the major companies, adoption of enhanced technologies, and strong government support for the deployment of 5G networks.

Solution demand will grow the fastest in APAC, with the rising spending by the IT sector, rapid setup of 5G infrastructure in India, Japan, and China, swift digital transformation, and business expansion by key players.

Global SD-WAN Market Report Coverage

By Offering

Solution

Service

By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

Hybrid

By Use Case

Branch Connectivity

Application Control

Security

Network Operations Visibility

By Industry

Retail

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Information Technology (IT) & Telecom

Government

Geographical Outlook

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Italy



Spain

Asia-Pacific

Japan



China



India



South Korea



Australia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



U.A.E.



South Africa

