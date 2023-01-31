DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: The Global Arthroscopic Shavers Market is Predicted to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2027 | DelveInsight

The rise in demand for arthroscopic shavers is primarily due to an increase in orthopedic cases such as cartilage tears in the knee, ligament tears in the knee, and tendon tears in the shoulder around the world, as well as an increase in sports-related injuries. Furthermore, an increase in the geriatric population prone to orthopedic disorders will drive up the arthroscopic shavers market growth.

Key Takeaways from the Arthroscopic Shavers Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global arthroscopic shavers market during the forecast period.

Notable arthroscopic shavers companies such as Karl Storz GmbH, Arthrex, Inc., CONMED., Stryker., Smith & Nephew., De Soutter Medical Limited, DePuy Synthes Mitek Sports Medicine (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet., Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus, Tulpar Medical Solutions, GPC Medical, Sklar, and several others are currently operating in the arthroscopic shavers market.

In January 2023, the US Food and Drug Administration has granted 510(k) clearance to Pristine Surgical for its Summit 4K single-use surgical arthroscope.

Arthroscopic Shavers Overview

Arthroscopic shaving is a new surgical procedure that involves cleaning the joint space by removing soft tissue like synovium and denser tissues like degenerative cartilage, as well as trimming the meniscus. The arthroscopic shaver has been extremely useful in orthoscopic debridement. Arthroscopy is used to treat joints surgically, and an arthroscopic shaver is used to clean the ligament residue. Arthroscopy is a procedure that involves inserting a small camera through a small incision inside the joint to repair damaged structure. The invention of the arthroscopic shaver revolutionized disease diagnosis and treatment. An arthroscopic shaver blade comprises three parts: the grip, the shaft, and the tip. The device is used to treat orthopedic diseases such as arthritis, trauma, shoulder, cartilage tear in the knee, and ligament tear in the knee.

Arthroscopic Shavers Market Insights

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global arthroscopic shavers market. This is due to the increased orthopedic cases in the region, such as cartilage tears in the knee, ligament tears in the knee, and tendon tears in the shoulder, as well as the increasing prevalence of sports-related injuries and the high geriatric population, which will increase demand for arthroscopic shavers in North America, leading to an increase in the overall arthroscopic shavers market growth.

Arthroscopic Shavers Market Dynamics

The arthroscopic shavers market is experiencing increased product demand for a variety of reasons. During the forecasted period, the increasing use of arthroscopic shavers in various applications is expected to boost the arthroscopic shavers market. The rising prevalence of orthopedic disorders will drive the arthroscopy shavers market forward. Another factor influencing the arthroscopic shavers market during the forecasting period is the growing geriatric population. Furthermore, the growing awareness and demand for minimally invasive surgery and no or low-blood-sugar surgery will boost the arthroscopic shavers market.

However, the high cost of arthroscopic shavers and the surgical process and a lack of knowledge about operating advanced instruments may be limiting factors in the arthroscopic shavers market growth.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a minor impact on the arthroscopic shavers market. There was a significant shortage at the start of the disease, which was attributed to the imposition of stringent lockdowns to prevent the virus from spreading. In comparison to patients suffering from coronavirus, hospital admissions for patients suffering from other disorders were not prioritized. Some medical device manufacturing has been halted. Furthermore, during the pandemic, surgeries were temporarily halted. Endoscopy centers have postponed and canceled semi-urgent and elective cases to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission. However, the arthroscopic shavers market has gained traction as more people are immunized.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019-2027 Base Year 2021 Arthroscopic Shavers Market CAGR ~6% Projected Arthroscopic Shavers Market Size by 2027 USD 1.78 Billion Key Arthroscopic Shavers Companies Karl Storz GmbH, Arthrex, Inc., CONMED., Stryker., Smith & Nephew., De Soutter Medical Limited, DePuy Synthes Mitek Sports Medicine (Johnson & Johnson), Zimmer Biomet., Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Olympus, Tulpar Medical Solutions, GPC Medical, Sklar, among others



Arthroscopic Shavers Market Assessment

Arthroscopic Shavers Market Segmentation

Market Segmentation By Product Type: Control Systems, Shaver Hand-Pieces, Accessories, and Others

Market Segmentation By Type: Plastic, Ns, Poly Carbonate, Stainless, and Others

Market Segmentation By Application: Knee Arthroscopy, Hips Arthroscopy, Spine Arthroscopy, Foot And Ankle Arthroscopy, Shoulder And Elbow Arthroscopy, and Others

Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others

Market Segmentation By Geography : North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of World

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Arthroscopic Shavers Market 7 Arthroscopic Shavers Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis - Key 3-5 Companies 9 Arthroscopic Shavers Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight



