The "Global Shower Heads Market Size, Share Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application (Residential and Commercial), By Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), By Type (Fixed, Handheld and Dual-purpose), By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Shower Heads Market size is expected to reach $11.9 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

Market Growth Factors

Spa-like Experience at Home

Over conventional fixed devices, even the simplest basic handheld showerhead provides more comfort and versatility. Handheld devices may also be used as massagers, and many of them have several settings so you can customize the experience to meet your requirements. After working out, you may even conduct an at-home massage treatment session in your own bathroom using a handheld showerhead to soothe weary muscles.

Increasing activity in both residential and commercial development

One of the most important factors promoting market growth is the growing rate of residential and commercial activities and their completion in both developed and emerging countries. As people's affordability and buying power rise, there is a significant rise in the demand for new homes. Additionally, rehabilitation and remodeling projects are becoming increasingly popular throughout developed parts of the globe. Today's consumers desire to have contemporary, multi-purpose bathroom amenities, which is driving up demand for interior design.

Market Restraining Factor

Shower heads have a clogging and leaking problem

The shower drain becoming clogged is rather typical. Hair, debris, soap, and anything that is unintentionally dumped down the drain are the typical culprits for clogs. Additionally, this is a consequence of calcium or lime scale buildup. On shower heads, these mineral deposits accumulate over time. This often jams the shower head, reducing water pressure or even completely stopping the flow of water.

Application Outlook

Based on application, the showerhead market is divided into residential and commercial. The residential sector dominated the showerhead market in 2021. The expansion of residential real estate, particularly in developed nations, is anticipated to fuel the segment's development. The implementation of measures by governments in many nations, such as low-cost affordable housing programs, reductions in transactional taxes, and incentives for first-time buyers, is also anticipated to increase demand for the commodity.

Distribution Channel Outlook

Based on distribution channel, the showerhead market is classified into offline and online. The online segment registered the considerable revenue share in the shower head market in 2021. Increasing internet connection in rural areas, quicker more dependable delivery by various online portals, and replacement options are some of the drivers driving the business.

Type Outlook

Based on type, the market for shower heads is divided into three types: fixed, handheld, and dual-purpose. In 2021, the fixed showerhead segment led the showerhead market with the largest revenue share. This is owing to the widespread usage of fixed showerheads in bathrooms in almost every home in the world. The demand for these items has significantly expanded in recent years as a result of expanding residential and commercial buildings as well as technical advancements in the bathroom goods sector.

Regional Outlook

Based on region, the shower head market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region dominated the shower head market in 2021. India has a sizable market for residential and real development projects. Therefore, bathroom accessory and fitting businesses are benefiting. Where sanitation penetration is lower, governments in the area are stepping up efforts to enhance it.

Key Market Players

Grohe AG (LIXIL Corporation)

Masco Corporation

Moen Incorporated

Jacuzzi Brands, LLC

Kohler Co.

Jaquar Group

Zoe Industries, Inc.

MX Group

VIGO Industries

Colston Bath

