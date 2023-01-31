Anzeige
31.01.2023
Sustainable Apparel Coalition: Podcast: Scale Your Business and Impact

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 31, 2023 / In this episode of the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Drivers of Change podcast, host Lee Green speaks to NY Times best-selling author, and CEO of We First, Simon Mainwaring on how to scale your purpose-driven business and drive greater impact. We also explore how to effectively communicate your sustainability story and Simon's latest book, Lead With We.

Listen to the podcast, titled Scale Your Business and Impact on the SAC website.

To learn more about Simon's work, get the Lead With We book or access the course information.

Sustainable Apparel Coalition, Tuesday, January 31, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustainable Apparel Coalition on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Sustainable Apparel Coalition
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustainable-apparel-coalition
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustainable Apparel Coalition

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737593/Podcast-Scale-Your-Business-and-Impact

