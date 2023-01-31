Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2023) - Multi-Metal Development Ltd (TSXV: MLY) (OTC Pink: MLYCF) (formerly American Cumo Mining Corporation) and its subsidiary Poly Resources LLC (POLY) are pleased to announce that POLY has received the initial payment under the terms of the Joint venture agreement (previously announced In News Release dated October 26, 2022) with Battery Age Minerals (formerly Pathfinder Resources Ltd.) an Australian public company. A total of $50,000 cash and 498,330 shares have been issued in escrow for 12 months (as per ASX exchange rules). Battery has earned a 15% interest in the project and has started work gathering the historical data.

Under the terms of the agreement, Battery can earn an 80% interest in the Bleiberg Project by making payments of Cdn$75,000, and $Cdn554,500 in shares, spending a total of Cdn$4.5 million and delivering a bankable feasibility with a minimum production rate of 200 tonnes per day, at no cost to POLY. The deal covers up to 6 years and is divided in four (4) stages.

Stage 1 involves the payment of Cdn$75,000 in cash (received) and Cdn$177,000 in shares(received).

Stage 2 comprises earning an additional 36% interest in the project by incurring a minimum of Cdn$1,000,000 of Joint venture expenditures and issuing Cdn$377,500 worth of shares calculated based on the greater of: (A) the 10-day volume weighted average price of Shares; and (B) A$0.40.

Stage 2 is to be completed within 24 months of the completion of stage 1.

Stage 3 consist of earning an additional 15% interest in the project by incurring a minimum of Cdn$3,500,000 of Joint venture expenditures. Stage 3 is to be completed within 24 months of the completion of stage 2.

Stage 4 involves delivering a bankable feasibility study with a minimum 200 tons per day production rate to earn a final 15% interest in the project to bring pathfinder interest to 80%.

Clauses are contained in the agreement that should Battery fail to proceed with any payments or expenditure their previously earned interest can be diluted by POLY expending the money on the project.

"We are extremely pleased to have signed an agreement to fully fund the Bleiberg Project through to bankable feasibility study," said Shaun Dykes, President and CEO of CuMoCo.

Mr. Shaun M. Dykes, M.Sc. (Eng), P.Geo., President and CEO of the Company is the designated qualified person for the CuMo Project, and prepared the technical information contained in this news release.

About Multi-Metal Development Ltd ("MultiMet")

MultiMet is focused on advancing the CuMo Project owned by its subsidiary International CuMo Mining Corp. towards feasibility and working on its Bleiberg project in Austria. Management is continuing to build an even stronger foundation from which to move the Company and its projects forward. For more information, please visit www.multimetdev.com.

For further information, please contact:

Multi-Metal Development Ltd

Shaun Dykes, President and Chief Executive Officer

Tel: (604) 689-7902

Email: info@multimetdev.com

