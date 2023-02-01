Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
01.02.2023 | 11:18
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Beactica Therapeutics AB: Beactica Therapeutics receives FDA Orphan Drug Designation for BEA-17 for the treatment of glioblastoma

UPPSALA, Sweden, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beactica Therapeutics AB, the Swedish precision oncology company, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug Designation to BEA-17 for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM).

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule targeted degrader of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and its co-factor CoREST. Overexpression of LSD1 has been implicated in the pathogenesis of a variety of cancers, including GBM. There are currently no approved therapies for GBM that target this enzyme.

"The FDA's decision to grant orphan drug status to BEA-17 marks an important milestone for the programme and highlights the significant need for novel therapies to treat these devastating brain tumours." said Dr Per Källblad, Co-Founder and CEO of Beactica Therapeutics. "The designation will facilitate our development of this agent which we believe has the potential to serve as a much-needed therapeutic option for patients affected by glioblastoma."

The FDA's Orphan Drug Designation program supports the development of drugs that address rare diseases which affect fewer than 200,000 people in the United States. Incentives that come with the designation include eligibility for federal grants, tax credits for qualified clinical trials, prescription drug user fee exemptions, and a seven-year marketing exclusivity period upon FDA approval.

About BEA-17

BEA-17 is a first-in-class small molecule targeted degrader (non-PROTAC) of the epigenetic enzyme LSD1 and its co-factor CoREST. The compound has shown promising preclinical in vivo potentiation of immune-modulating treatments in several cancer forms, including standard of care (temozolomide and radiation) in state-of-the-art models of GBM. Pharmacokinetic studies of BEA-17 show good blood-brain-barrier penetration and oral availability. BEA-17 is investigational and not approved anywhere globally. Its efficacy and safety in humans have not been established.

About Glioblastoma (GBM)

GBM is the most common and most aggressive brain tumour. Approximately 35,000 people in the U.S. and Europe are diagnosed with GBM each year. The median overall survival is 15 months, and the five-year overall survival is only 5%.

About Beactica Therapeutics

Beactica Therapeutics AB is a privately held precision oncology company committed to the fight against cancer. The company is advancing a pipeline of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat genetically defined cancers with significant unmet medical need. Beactica's approach is centered around targeting synthetically lethal disease proteins with allosteric modulators and targeted protein degraders (PROTACs). Beactica deliver value to patients and shareholders by advancing its programmes to clinical proof of concept. For more information, please visit www.beactica.com.

Beactica Therapeutics AB Contact
Per Källblad M.Sc. Ph.D.
CEO
per.kallblad@beactica.com
Tel: +46 18 56 08 80

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/17268/3707038/1819824.pdf

Press release (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/beactica-therapeutics-receives-fda-orphan-drug-designation-for-bea-17-for-the-treatment-of-glioblastoma-301735895.html

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.