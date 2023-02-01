Quiq will build an international commercial team and deepen its partner ecosystem to improve the customer experience for businesses, while reducing call volumes and costs

Quiq, the technology company creating the future of conversations between businesses and their customers, today announced an expansion of its services to the United Kingdom and Europe to meet a growing international demand for digital messaging. This solution works with existing contact center systems and allows businesses to engage with customers on their channel of choice, improve CSAT, and reduce costs. With Quiq, brands can engage with their customers on WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Apple Messages for Business, Google's Business Messages, SMS, web chat and other popular messaging channels.

Quiq also announced the appointment of Ejieme Eromosele as General Manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). She will help lead the company's accelerated global investment in those regions, building an international commercial team and growing Quiq's partner ecosystem.

"As economic headwinds lead businesses to search for more efficient and effective ways to serve their customers, Quiq stands out because of our unique ability to simultaneously decrease costs while also improving CX," said Mike Myer, Quiq's founder and CEO. "Shifting customer phone calls to digital channels will become increasingly important and deploying the next generation of smart conversational AI will break through the constraints of traditional contact centers."

"In this environment I couldn't be happier to announce that Ejieme Eromosele will be leading our expansion into EMEA," Myer added. "A veteran customer-experience advocate, she has the wide range of experiences that make her a perfect match for this position."

Quiq combines Conversational AI and digital messaging with human agents into a platform to deliver an enterprise digital customer experience. Its expansion into the United Kingdom and continental Europe builds on its success in the United States and among multinational corporations.

Quiq's solution is uniquely suited to the United Kingdom and Europe because consumer use of messaging with businesses is more advanced there than in the United States, according to a recent McKinsey report. Companies in those markets face growing pressures to deliver great customer experiences more efficiently. That is just what Quiq provides.

Three factors distinguish Quiq's software and explain why it offers such a powerful solution:

A seamless, AI-powered interaction that resolves 50 percent or more of routine inquiries using our virtual intelligent agent. It hands off conversations to agents as necessary, and then remains "in the loop" to provide context and agent assistance (improving customer satisfaction and reducing costs)

that resolves 50 percent or more of routine inquiries using our virtual intelligent agent. It hands off conversations to agents as necessary, and then remains "in the loop" to provide context and agent assistance (improving customer satisfaction and reducing costs) A messaging-centric asynchronous agent interface and conversation management model that allows agents to handle simultaneous conversations on various messaging channels and boosts agent productivity and satisfaction (thus improving agent retention)

and conversation management model that allows agents to handle simultaneous conversations on various messaging channels and boosts agent productivity and satisfaction (thus improving agent retention) A consolidated messaging and reporting architecture that removes the burden (and costs) of managing multiple messaging platforms and allows companies to manage and report on messaging as a unified interaction channel.

Quiq already has several enterprise EMEA customers in consumer goods, hospitality and retail, such as Wella and Accor. The company also has recently seen a large increase in new business conversations with EMEA companies considering investing in business messaging and conversational AI.

"I am honored to be working directly with our UK and EU-based customers to grow value for them and deliver better experiences for their customers," Eromosele said. "I am lucky to get to work with the world's best brands and leaders transforming customer experiences using human-first principles and technology. In doing so, I plan to deepen relationships with our existing partners, build important relationships with new ones and foster a community of leaders passionate about CX and world-class customer service."

ABOUT QUIQ

Founded in 2015, Quiq enables conversations between brands and their customers via messaging across WhatsApp, SMS, Facebook Messenger, Apple Messages for Business, Google's Business Messages and many other channels. More than 200 companies, including Overstock, Spirit Airlines, Terminix, and Blue Nile trust Quiq to connect them with their customers via messaging. Our team has deep roots in CS and CX, and big plans to transform customer communications.

