Full-Body Scanners Market worth $302 million by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Full-Body Scanners Market is projected to grow from USD 153 million in 2022 to USD 302 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 14.5% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The need for advanced security solutions to meet the demanding requirements of customers and important facilities is driving the demand for the full-body scanners market.





Browse in-depth TOC on "Full-Body Scanners Market"



191 - Tables

44 - Figures

207 - Pages

The 3D View is estimated to lead the Full-body scanners market in forecast period

Based type system, the 3D view system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR. Different infrastructure and facilties are investing in adopting screening solutions that offer much more in depth view. 3D view type of full-body scanners allows in-depth view of the scanned images and allow better judgment for the security team to make decisions.

Automatic segment is expected to have highest growth during the forecast period

Based on detection, the automatic scanning segment is expected to grow the highest in the forecast period. Facilities, especially in airports where it is a necessity to process people fast, it require fast screening solution so as not to create more wait time. Automatic screening solutions provide easy scanning and detection methods to provide hassle free security scanning.

Europe Region is expected to witness the largest growth in the forecast period

Europe Region is witnessing the highest growth among all the regions. European countries like UK, Germany, and France among other countries, are investing in advancing the technologies in their transportation and government facilities. Prisons across the UK are implementing Full-body scanners to prevent trafficking of contraband. Railways & Metro stations across the region are adopting mass screening solutions as prevention and security. These countries are also developing their own Full body scanning solutions to be implemented across the world.

Major players operating in the Full-body scanners market include Smiths Detection (UK), Leidos Security Detection & Automation (Scotland), LINEV Systems (UK), OD Security (Netherlands), and Tek84 Inc. (US) among others. These key players offer Full-body scanner and services to different key stakeholders.

