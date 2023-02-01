Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.02.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
Neue Rallye, neuer Hot Stock mit "Extremhebel", neues Glück!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P8AW ISIN: US9713781048 Ticker-Symbol: WS11 
Stuttgart
01.02.23
08:07 Uhr
44,000 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
43,80045,00015:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.02.2023 | 14:10
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini Completes Divestiture of UK Storage Business

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2023and portable storagesolutions, today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its UK Storage segment to Algeco UK Holdings Limited, a member of the Modulaire Group, effective January 31, 2023. The Company received approximately $410 million from the sale, which will be used to support ongoing reinvestment in the Company's core Modular and Storage operating segments and other capital allocation priorities. The UK Storage segment will be reported as discontinued operations in the Company's Q4 2022 financial filings, and management will provide 2023 financial guidance excluding the UK Storage segment in the Q4 2022 earnings press release on February 21, 2023 and subsequent earnings conference call at 10 am ET on February 22, 2023.

Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP acted as legal adviser to WillScot Mobile Mini.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statementsand on our website. Any forward-looking statement speaks only at the date which it is made, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact Information

Jake Saylor

jake.saylor@willscot.com

Investor Contact Information

Nick Girardi

nick.girardi@willscotmobilemini.com


Comeback Aktien - Fünf Top-Werte für Ihr Depot
Jetzt im kostenlosen Report: Schwierige Zeiten an der Börse brauchen starke Aktien. Am besten solche, die auch noch günstig zu haben sind. Börsenprofi Lars Wißler hat fünf Top-Werte für Sie herausgesucht.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.