WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.: WillScot Mobile Mini Completes Divestiture of UK Storage Business

PHOENIX, Feb. 01, 2023and portable storagesolutions, today announced it has completed the previously announced divestiture of its UK Storage segment to Algeco UK Holdings Limited, a member of the Modulaire Group, effective January 31, 2023. The Company received approximately $410 million from the sale, which will be used to support ongoing reinvestment in the Company's core Modular and Storage operating segments and other capital allocation priorities. The UK Storage segment will be reported as discontinued operations in the Company's Q4 2022 financial filings, and management will provide 2023 financial guidance excluding the UK Storage segment in the Q4 2022 earnings press release on February 21, 2023 and subsequent earnings conference call at 10 am ET on February 22, 2023.



Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP acted as legal adviser to WillScot Mobile Mini.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini trades on the Nasdaq stock exchange under the ticker symbol "WSC." Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the Company is a leading business services provider specializing in innovative flexible workspace and portable storage solutions. WillScot Mobile Mini services diverse end markets across all sectors of the economy from a network of approximately 240 branch locations and additional drop lots throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

