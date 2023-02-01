Arithmos Srl: Arithmos Solidifies Expansion with New Office Headquarters in Verona, Italy

The Life Sciences Technology and Regulatory company spent 2022 expanding its business operations, service portfolio and geographic reach between mergers and acquisitions. To accommodate this growth, Arithmos is ready to inaugurate its new office in Verona.

VERONA, Italy, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arithmos yesterday announced the opening of its new corporate headquarters based in Verona, Italy. The 700 square meters of office space located in the heart of Verona's industrial and business district is a testament to the company's continuous global expansion and growth. This newly renovated office serves as Arithmos' main office and point of reference for its growing number of employees and consultants that regularly frequent the Verona space.

Arithmos was established in 2010 in Verona (Italy) as the spin-off of CROS NT (now part of Alira Health) and its IT department, and was one of the companies under the PM Holding Group. Originally focused on Life Sciences technology solutions such as EDC systems and pharmacovigilance safety systems, the company has become a European market leader in business consultancy when it comes to digital and technology strategy in Life Sciences, as well as a premier supplier of safety and regulatory services in the GxP environment.

The latter is thanks to two business deals completed in 2022, the first being a merger with its former sister company seQure to add pharmacovigilance and quality assurance compliance to the portfolio, and the second being the acquisition of The CQA Company, in the United Kingdom, a Quality Assurance consultancy with particular experience in Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

These strategic business moves allow Arithmos to maintain satellite operational offices in Bergamo and Rome (Italy) and Knutsford (UK).

Paolo Morelli, CEO and Founder of Arithmos, commented, "I am excited to inaugurate this new office space here in Verona, which will serve as our headquarters, where our company is founded and rooted. The upgraded, renovated and more modern space is a parallel result of the growth we've seen these last few years: our service portfolio has grown, our client base has grown in Italy and internationally, and our employees and consultants have grown five-fold. I am particularly proud of the fact that Verona will continue to be the home of an internationally recognized Life Sciences player like us".

Verona is its own micro Life Sciences hub, home to several pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical devices companies that operate globally.

About Arithmos

Arithmos helps pharmaceutical, biotechnology, nutraceutical, medical device, universities, hospitals and non-profit organisations to gain the best business value through technology-enabled solutions. With our business units seQure and The CQA Company, Arithmos provides Quality Compliance and Consulting services.

Arithmos delivers solutions and services for:

Pharmacovigilance & Safety

Regulatory Document Management

Reporting & Analytics

eClinical

Cloud Services

IT Services

Quality Management

Computer System Validation

Regulatory Affairs

Arithmos supports Life Sciences companies with:

Digital Transformation

Business Process Re-engineering

System Integration

Data-Driven Management

