Amniotic Product Market to Exhibit a Striking Growth of USD 1.26 billion with Registering a CAGR of 8.1% by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Competitive Scenario and Industry Growth Analysis: Exactitude Consultancy

Increased use of amniotic products and growing research efforts in North America region is booming the market growth. Exactitude Consultancy explores the current market and explores new opportunities in the growing Amniotic Product Market.

The global Amniotic Product Market is currently valued at USD billion and is expected to reach USD 1.26 billion by the end of 2029, growing at a CAGR of 8.1% over the next decade.

The Amniotic Product Market is driven by the increase in female fetal growth, and to make sure that the new mother's uterus is ready for pregnancy. Amniotic fluid plays an important role in fetal development, as it provides nutrients, oxygen and protects the fetus from harmful agents. Amniotic product is a product used for amniotic membrane. Amniotic membrane is classified as an absorbent substance that is also made of proteins and other elements. The amniotic fluid is a clear, gelatinous liquid that surrounds and protects the developing fetus within a woman's body. It provides nutrients and acts as a cushioning material between mother and her young.

Amniotic Product is a blood product that is used to replace the blood loss in a surgical procedure. Amniotic Product contains both activated and unactivated components of human blood, including platelets and plasma. The whole blood component is divided into smaller units based on specific processing methods.

Growth insights

Amniotic Product Market growth can be attributed to increasing demand in human nutrition and healthcare sector, which is driven by improved efficiency and productivity of products. In addition, rising awareness about beauty and wellness products among women worldwide has also enhanced their demand for this product. The amniotic product market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period (2023- 2027). This growth can be attributed to the increasing number of pregnant women who are opting for natural birth methods, which includes biomedical interventions such as PGS and selective retrieval.

Instant Developments:

Sept. 19, 2022 MiMedx Group, Inc., a transformational placental biologics company, today announced the launch of AMNIOEFFECT, a tri-layer PURION processed human tissue allograft consisting of the amnion, intermediate, and chorion membrane layers of the placenta.

Amniotic Product Market Share Insights: North America (43%) accounts for the largest share of the global Amniotic Product Market due to significant presence of key market players in the region.

Market Segmentation Summary:

The amniotic product market is segmented on the basis of applications and key components, such as amniotic fluid, protein and glycosaminoglycans (GAGs) to provide a comprehensive analysis of its growth. The report aims to provide an overview of the market by region, application and important applications

Amniotic Product Market Report Scope:

Amniotic Product Market Report Scope:

Amniotic Product Market Size USD 0.63 billion Revenue Forecast in 2029 USD 1.26 billion CAGR Value 8.1% CAGR Forecast Period 2023-2029 Top Competitor MiMedx, Smith & Nephew, Organogenesis Inc, Integra LifeScience, Stryker, Applied Biologic, Celularity Inc., Katena Products, Inc., Lucina BioSciences, Next Biosciences, Skye Biologics Holdings, LLC, Surgenex, TissueTech, Inc., Ventris Medical, LLC, StimLabs LLC, VIVEX Biologics, Inc., LifeCell International Pvt. Ltd., NuVision Biotherapies Ltd., Genesis Biologics, Surgilogix, Tides Medical, Orthofix Medical Inc Key Segments By Type, By Application, End-User, and Region Regional Scope North America, , Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America



Amniotic Product Market: Regional Landscape

Presence of well-developed primary, secondary, and tertiary care facilities in the North America region drives market growth.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global amniotic products market. Due to increased use of amniotic products and growing research efforts, the North American region is predicted to develop at the fastest rate over the forecast period. Due to an increase in wound care and other ophthalmologic and orthopaedic illness, Germany's amniotic membranes segment is dominating the European market. Due to an increase in the number of biotechnology institutes and research activities, China is leading the expansion of the Asia-Pacific market, with the amniotic membrane sector dominating.

In this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of:

Amniotic Products Market By Type, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Amniotic Membrane

Cryopreserved Amniotic Membranes

Dehydrated Amniotic Membranes

Amniotic Suspensions

Amniotic Products Market By Application, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Wound Care

Orthopedic

Ophthalmology

Amniotic Products Market By End User, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

Hospitals And ASCs

Specialty Clinic

Home Healthcare

Amniotic Products Market By Regions, 2022-2029, (USD Million) (Kilotons)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East And Africa

