FnF Research: Global Demand of Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size & Share to Grow at a CAGR of 1.75%, Expected to Hit USD 70.1 Billion Mark by 2030 | Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Industry Trends, Analysis & Forecast Report by FnF

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Facts and Factors study, The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was worth around USD 60.1 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 70.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 1.75% between 2022 and 2030.





Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Overview

Rheumatoid arthritis is an autoimmune disorder that may either impact the joints or the surrounding areas of the human body. It is a chronic inflammatory disease and is capable of affecting body areas like the lungs, eyes, skin, blood vessels, and heart in advanced cases. When the immune system of a person mistakenly starts attacking the surrounding healthy body cells and tissues, an autoimmune disorder is set into motion. Rheumatoid arthritis differs from other arthritis forms like osteoarthritis in terms of the exact point it affects the body.

Unlike osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis affects the joints lining resulting in painful swelling around the part and with time causes joint deformity and bone erosion. Inflammation associated with this type of arthritis is a critical factor as it can potentially impact other body parts as well. It is a progressive disease which means that with time it only gets worse and in rare cases, it may go into remission without any external help. However, the majority of the cases require the patients to undergo long treatments as the drugs can help control the progressiveness of the disease and help manage the associated symptoms.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market

Key Insights:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 1.75% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market size was valued at around USD 60.1 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 70.1 billion , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to growing cases of rheumatoid arthritis

Based on administration route channel segmentation, oral was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on molecule segmentation, biopharmaceuticals were the leading molecule in 2021

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Facts and Factors published the latest report titled "Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Size, Share, Growth Analysis Report By Administration Route (Oral and Parenteral), By Sales Channel (Over-The-Counter (OTC) and Prescription), By Molecule (Biopharmaceuticals (Biologics and Biosimilars), and Pharmaceuticals), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Insights, Overview, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, Statistical Research, Market Intelligence, Historical Data and Forecast 2022 - 2030" into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Growth Drivers

Growing cases of rheumatoid arthritis to propel market demand.

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is anticipated to witness a high growth rate owing to the growing number of rheumatoid arthritis cases across the globe. Certain symptoms associated with the disease include stiffness in joints which is at its peak during the morning hours causing severe pain, warm and swollen joints, loss of appetite, fever, and fatigue. Early onset can start from smaller joint areas, particularly in the joints that join the toes to the feet and fingers to the hand.

As per records, around 40% of rheumatoid arthritis patients may also witness symptoms in other body parts including nerve tissue, eyes, lungs, salivary glands, and skin. The signs and symptoms vary in intensity and may sometimes not exist at all. It is 2.5 times more common in females as compared to the male population and can start as early as 16 years of age and until 40 years.

As the cases are increasing, the global market players have increased the research activities surrounding the development and production of drugs to cater to the growing demands in the healthcare sector. Most commonly, Methotrexate is the first medicine given to a patient diagnosed with rheumatoid arthritis.

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Restraints

Associated side effects to restrict market expansion.

The global market may face restraints during the growth period due to the prevalence of several side effects associated with the regular consumption of drugs to treat rheumatoid arthritis. Some patients have reported showing severe reactions including infection around injection areas, nausea, and headaches. Some lesser common unwanted effects of the drugs include tingling or numbness, shortness of breath, problems associated with vision, and heart failure which may be the most serious of all. Hence it is always recommended to get treatments from authorized personnel only and to stop taking the medication in case any of the effects are felt.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.fnfresearch.com/sample/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Opportunities

Growing healthcare infrastructure in developing economies to provide growth opportunities.

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market may witness high growth opportunities in the developing economies that are witnessing an influx of investments especially directed toward the healthcare segment. For instance, as per a report by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, Brazil is projected to increase its health spending by 12.6% of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) by 2040. As health concerns become a priority for every nation, the global market can expect more investments in the coming years.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Challenges

Poor awareness rate to act as a major challenge.

One of the key challenges faced by the global market players is in terms of inadequate or incorrect information amongst the population, especially in underdeveloped economies which are further pulled back by the absence of necessary infrastructure. In many countries, the population opts for non-medicinal ways to treat the conditions due to incorrect knowledge and accessibility to medical care.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: Segmentation

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is segmented based on administration route, sales channel, molecule, and region.

Based on the administration route, the global market segments are oral and parenteral. In 2021, the highest revenue was in the oral segment as most of the medicines associated with the treatment of diseases can be taken orally along with other prescribed combination drugs.

However, to treat severe cases of rheumatoid arthritis doctors may recommend parenteral methods. In such conditions, an injection filled with methotrexate sodium solution is administered to the patient. Only doctors can inject the solution and the dose limit is once a week. The cost of an oral supply of methotrexate is around USD 43 for a pack of 20.

Based on the molecule, the global market divisions are biopharmaceuticals and pharmaceuticals with the former leading with the highest global market share. The biologics segment in biopharmaceuticals led the segmental growth with over 60%. These medicines originate from biological beings, unlike chemically synthesized drugs.

As the research on biomedicines grows due to lesser side effects associated with the drugs, investments in biologics for rheumatoid arthritis are projected to witness high growth. The biosimilar segment may grow owing to better availability of resources and favorable results at lower costs.

Get More Insight before Buying@: https://www.fnfresearch.com/inquiry/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market

List of Key Players in Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Amgen Inc.

Novartis AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market Industry?

What segments does the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 60.1 Billion Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 70.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 1.75 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Administration Route, Sales Channel, Molecule, and Region Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2030 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Amgen Inc., Novartis AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and others. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.fnfresearch.com/customization/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market

Free Brochure: https://www.fnfresearch.com/ask-to-analyst/rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market

Recent Developments

In August 2022 , Scientists and researchers at MedUni Vienna started working on a drug that can potentially revolutionize the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis as claimed by the community. They are currently in the Phase III trial of the drug.

Scientists and researchers at MedUni Vienna started working on a drug that can potentially revolutionize the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis as claimed by the community. They are currently in the Phase III trial of the drug. In July 2021 , after thoroughly analyzing the latest research on rheumatoid arthritis, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) issued new guidelines for the treatment of the disease. The first draft was released in November 2020 .

Regional Dominance:

North America to register the highest growth in the coming years.

The global rheumatoid arthritis drugs market is anticipated to witness the highest growth in North America owing to the growing research and developments of new drugs and treatment methods for the medical condition which affects nearly 1.3 million of the American population every year. The growing number of approvals from the US Food and Drugs Administration department may help the region witness higher growth.

In 2018, the institute approved the use of 2-milligram tablets of OLUMIANT® to treat rheumatoid arthritis in adults that suffer from moderate to severe forms of the condition. This can be given to the patient orally and only in cases where the patient has now shown any response to therapies involving the use of a tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitor.

Global Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market is segmented as follows:

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: By Administration Route Outlook (2022-2030)

Oral

Parenteral

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: By Sales Channel Outlook (2022-2030)

Over-The-Counter (OTC)

Prescription

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: By Molecule Outlook (2022-2030)

Biopharmaceuticals

Biologics

Biosimilars

Pharmaceuticals

Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release for Rheumatoid Arthritis Drugs Market: https://www.fnfresearch.com/news/global-rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Facts and Factors

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Report : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global pneumococcal vaccine market size was worth around USD 8.57 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 12 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.34% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global pneumococcal vaccine market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 5.34% between 2022 and 2030. Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-Cell Therapy Market Report : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size was worth around USD 1.69 billion in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 6 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.49% between 2022 and 2030.

According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-Cell therapy market size was worth around in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 13.49% between 2022 and 2030. Spirulina Market Report : According to the report published by Facts Factors, the global spirulina market size was worth around USD 410.2 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 989.6 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 11.1% between 2022 and 2030.

Browse through Facts and Factors's coverage of the Global Pharmaceuticals Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Facts and Factors is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us-after all-if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Facts and Factors

Tel: +1 347 690-0211

USA/Canada Toll-Free No. +44 2032 894158

Email: sales@fnfresearch.com

Website: https://www.fnfresearch.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1981423/FnF_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/global-demand-of-rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-market-size--share-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-1-75-expected-to-hit-usd-70-1-billion-mark-by-2030--rheumatoid-arthritis-drugs-industry-trends-analysis--forecast-report-by-fnf-301736288.html