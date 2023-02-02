Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 1, 2023) - Hemostemix Inc. (TSXV: HEM) (OTCQB: HMTXF) (FSE: 2VF0) is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 14 Million Units priced at $0.24 each, closing in tranches. Each Unit consists of one common share in the capital of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"), with each full Warrant entitling the holder to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.65 per Common Share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the Offering, subject to the accelerated expiry provision described below.

If during any 10 consecutive trading days occurring after four months and one day has elapsed following the closing date of the Offering, the average closing sales price of the Common Shares (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") is greater than or equal to $0.80 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 30th day after the date on which the Company issues such press release.

The Existing Shareholder Exemption and Investment Dealer Exemption

The Offering is made available to existing shareholders of the Company who, as of the close of business on January 2, 2023, hold common shares of the Company (and who continue to hold such common shares as of the closing date), pursuant to the prospectus exemption set out in Alberta Securities Commission Rule 45-513 - Prospectus Exemption for Distribution to Existing Security Holders and in similar instruments in other jurisdictions in Canada. The existing shareholder exemption limits a shareholder to a maximum investment of $15,000 in a 12-month period unless the shareholder has obtained advice regarding the suitability of the investment and, if the shareholder is resident in a jurisdiction of Canada, that advice has been obtained from a person that is registered as an investment dealer in the jurisdiction. If the Company receives subscriptions from investors relying on the existing shareholder exemption exceeding the maximum amount of the financing, the Company intends to adjust the subscriptions received on a pro rata basis.

The Company has also made the Offering available to certain subscribers pursuant to the investment dealer exemption. In accordance with the requirements of the investment dealer exemption, the Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

The Offering is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals including acceptance from the Exchange. All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a four-month hold period from the closing date under applicable Canadian securities laws, in addition to such other restrictions as may apply under applicable securities laws of jurisdictions outside Canada.

Convertible Debentures Interest Payments

The Company announces that it is applying to the TSXV to pay interest of $150,684.93 by issuing 803,981 Common Shares, using the quarterly weighted average closing price of $0.18742 per share, to the convertible debenture holders in satisfaction of interest due on the outstanding principal amount of $2,750,000 for the period from inception, April 25, 2022, to December 31, 2022. Please refer to the Company's new release dated April 25, 2022 for details of the terms and conditions of the convertible debenture.

The Company announces that it will pay interest of $153,408.78 by issuing 639,203 Common Shares, using the February 1, 2023 closing price of $0.24 per share, to the convertible debenture holder in satisfaction of interest due on the outstanding principal amount of $2,500,000 for the period from inception, January 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022. Please refer to the Company's new release dated June 21, 2021 for details of the terms and conditions of the convertible debenture.

The Common Shares will be issued in reliance on certain prospectus exemptions available under Canadian securities legislation and will be subject to a four month and one day hold period from the date of issuance.

The Common Shares are being issued primarily to insiders of the Company (the "Insiders"). Pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"), the issuance of the Common Shares to pay the interest due under the convertible debenture will constitute a "related party transaction" as the Insiders are considered to be related parties to the Company. The Company will rely on exemptions from the formal valuation and minority approval requirements of MI 61-101 (pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(a)) as the fair market value of the securities to be distributed to, and the consideration received from, the Insiders will not exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

The issuance of the Common Shares is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT HEMOSTEMIX

Hemostemix is an autologous stem cell therapy company, founded in 2003. A winner of the World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer Award, the Company has developed, patented, and is scaling a patient's blood-based stem cell therapeutics platform that includes angiogenic cell precursors, neuronal cell precursor and cardiomyocyte cell precursors. For more information, please visit www.hemostemix.com.

For further information, please contact: Thomas Smeenk, President, CEO & Co-Founder

EM: tsmeenk@hemostemix.com PH: 905-580-4170

