abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration
London, February 1
To: Company Announcements
Date:2 February 2023
Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited
Subject: Dividend Declaration
Fourth Interim Dividend
The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared an ordinary dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2022:
Ex-Dividend Date -09 February 2023
Record Date -10 February 2023
Payment Date -24 February 2023
Dividend per Share - 1.0p
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186