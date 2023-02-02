Anzeige
02.02.2023
abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, February 1

To: Company Announcements

Date:2 February 2023

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared an ordinary dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2022:

Ex-Dividend Date -09 February 2023

Record Date -10 February 2023

Payment Date -24 February 2023

Dividend per Share - 1.0p

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
PO Box 255
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745436
Fax: 01481 745186

