abrdn Property Income Trust Limited - Dividend Declaration

To: Company Announcements

Date:2 February 2023

Company: abrdn Property Income Trust Limited

Subject: Dividend Declaration

Fourth Interim Dividend

The Directors of abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (the "Directors") have declared an ordinary dividend of 1.0p per share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 December 2022:

Ex-Dividend Date -09 February 2023

Record Date -10 February 2023

Payment Date -24 February 2023

Dividend per Share - 1.0p

All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

PO Box 255

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745436

Fax: 01481 745186

