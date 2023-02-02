Zeus, the Irish-owned global packaging supply chain solutions company, has today announced the acquisition of Polpack, a leader in packaging materials distribution and packaging machinery solutions in Poland. This is the first step in Zeus' 2023 acquisition strategy, further consolidating its operations across Europe.

Established in January 1993, privately-owned Polpack has grown revenues to more than €8.5m per annum. Headquartered in Warsaw, Polpack has 7 sales offices throughout Poland supported by warehousing, logistics and manufacturing facilities. With over 40 staff, the business offers bespoke solutions to a diverse customer base. During the past 12 months Zeus has added a further €75m of revenue through acquisition. This latest purchase represents the start of a program of further growth plans in 2023 aimed to navigate business to revenues of more than €500m.

Zeus CEO Keith Ockenden said: "We set up Zeus Poland in 2010 with revenues now exceeding €5m and a full range of packaging solutions for food production, retail, manufacturing, e-commerce and 3PL organisations. The acquisition of Polpack is a natural fit for our Poland operation, offering synergies to combine scale, leverage operational efficiencies and expand our product and service offering to our collective client base."

"Our European reach has strategically expanded during the past two years with Zeus now operating across 16 countries. Polpack's capabilities in the provision of packaging and machinery solutions compliments our strategy to diversify our offering across Europe within the industrial and transit packaging sector enabling us to offer clients options to consolidate supply chains and leverage greater value."

Polpack owner Wojciech Zdzieborski said: "Today is a new step in the Polpack journey. We are excited to work with Zeus, combining their global reach and infrastructure with our experience, technical skills, knowledge and understanding of customer needs in packaging machinery, developing and manufacturing. This partnership will improve productivity, enhance efficiencies and deliver greater value to our customers."

Zeus founder Brian O'Sullivan added: "Our journey over the years has provided opportunities to strengthen our capability, widen our offering and learn new disciplines. The addition of the Polpack businesses into our family will complement the range of solutions we provide our customers, enhance our technical capability within Poland and strengthen resources throughout Europe."

Customers of Zeus range include Kaufland, Lidl, Aldi, ABP, Harrods, Ryanair and McDonalds. Established by Brian O'Sullivan in 1998, Zeus employs over 900 people worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005108/en/

Contacts:

ciara@springboardcommunications.ie