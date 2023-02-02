Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 2, 2023) - American Copper Development Corporation (CSE: ACDX) (OTCQB: ACDXF) ("ACDC" or the " Company") is pleased to announce that effective February 2, 2023, the Company's common shares will commence trading on the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States, under the symbol "ACDXF". The OTCQB is a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York and is the premiere marketplace for growth and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

Daniel Schieber, CEO of American Copper, comments, "America needs copper, a lot of copper in order to achieve its clean energy goals. It is only fitting for our US focused copper company to be open to the American investing public. So we welcome all our future ACDXF shareholders. For those about to invest - we salute you! Let's Rock!"

The Company is applying for DTC eligibility by The Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation ("DTCC") and will provide an update once the application has been approved.

American Copper's shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "ACDX".

Information relating to American Copper as well as Real-Time level 2 quotes for the Company will be available on www.otcmarkets.com. The Company also files various documents with the Canadian Securities Administrators under American Copper's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, a number of which filings and other information regarding the Company can additionally be found at www.american-copper.com.

About the Company

The Company is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Lordsburg Property and the Chuchi South Property.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Accordingly, the forward-looking information discussed in this release, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting ACDC. Although ACDC believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on this information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, ACDC disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward- looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

