Capsule Endoscopy Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 605.1 Million by 2028, Globally, at 16.2 % CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Capsule Endoscopy Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Capsule Endoscopy Market" By Accessories (Wireless Capsule and Workstation and Receiver), By Product (Small Bowel, Esophageal, and Colon), By Application (Crohn's Disease, OGIB (Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding), Small Intestine Tumor), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Capsule Endoscopy Market size was valued at USD 179.9 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 605.1 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Capsule Endoscopy Market"

202 - Pages

126 - Tables

37 - Figures

Global Capsule Endoscopy Market Overview

A pill-sized endoscope is consumed by the patient during a non-invasive medical procedure called a capsule endoscopy in order to take pictures of the digestive tract. Utilizing a wireless, throwaway gadget known as a "video capsule," which is furnished with a camera, battery, transmitter, and light source, this is accomplished. In order to diagnose gastrointestinal diseases, video capsules are introduced into the stomach, esophagus, and small intestine.

The presence of various digestive problems is subsequently checked on the photos. It is used, among other things, to look for gastrointestinal cancers, Crohn's disease, celiac illness, and bleeding. There are numerous kinds of capsule endoscopes available for use in the small bowel, colon, and esophagus, among other regions of the digestive system.

The main factor fueling the growth of the global capsule endoscopy market during the forecast period is the rising prevalence of chronic diseases including cancer and gastrointestinal ailments in both developed and developing countries. The third most frequently diagnosed tumor and the fourth leading cause of cancer-related death worldwide is colorectal cancer (CRC).

Another advantageous development is how technical progress is leading to improvements in the current endoscopic equipment. The adoption of such cutting-edge endoscopes will be boosted by rising R&D expenditures by dominant industry players to produce better and more effective devices. Additionally, the global capsule endoscopy market is expected to increase as a result of the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures and fair reimbursement policies for endoscopic operations. The advent of technologically improved capsules with features like Wi-Fi connectivity and longer battery life presents intriguing growth opportunities.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Capsule Endoscopy Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Capsule Endoscopy Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are CapsoVision, Given Imaging, IntroMedic Co., Ltd., RF System lab, Chongqing Jinshan Science & Technology (Group) Co., Ltd, Olympus Corporation, and Fujifilm Holding Corporation.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Capsule Endoscopy Market into Accessories, Product, Application, And Geography.

Capsule Endoscopy Market, by Accessories

Wireless Capsule



Workstation and Receiver

Capsule Endoscopy Market, by Product

Small Bowel



Esophageal



Colon

Capsule Endoscopy Market, by Application

Crohn's Disease



OGIB (Obscure Gastrointestinal Bleeding)



Small Intestine Tumor

Capsule Endoscopy Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

