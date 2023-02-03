Six finalists selected from the qualifying tournaments to compete for title

The "Washoku World Challenge" is a Japanese cuisine competition organized by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan for non-Japanese chefs who are deeply interested in Japanese cuisine and who are eager to improve their knowledge and skills.

Due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, the competition has been held online for the past two years, but in this 10th edition, the Final Tournament will be held on February 27 and 28, 2023 in Tokyo.

The theme of the commemorable 10th competition is "DASHI", the Japanese soup stock forming the cornerstone of Japanese cuisine. In the Regional Qualifying Tournaments (Europe, North America, Asia) and the Online Qualifying Tournament held from October to December 2022, contestants showcased dishes featuring "DASHI". After rigorous judging, six finalists who won each Qualifying Tournament advance to the Final Tournament.

[Finalists]

First place finisher in the European Qualifying Tournament

Jakub HORÁK (Czech Republic, Yamato Japanese restaurant)

Clear soup with steamed scallop dumplings



Czar TAGAYUNA (United States of America, Restaurant chef)

Clear soup with steamed scallop dumplings



Aeron CHOO Boh Hin (Republic of Singapore, Kappou)

Steamed seabream with grated turnip foam



YOO Kok Hoong (Republic of Singapore *Malaysian, Fat Cow)

Steamed seabream with grated turnip foam



YANG Peishih (Taiwan, Tsukiyoiwa)

Soup with Kobako crab and yuba dumpling



YEO In Hyeok (Japan *Korean, Tokyo Ginza Mutsukari)

Nimonowan with sea eel and fried eggplant

[Final Tournament Details] Dates: 27th February (Mon) 28th February (Tues) Venue: Tokyo Kaikan Cooking School supported by ABC Cooking Studio (Kokusai Building B2F, 3-1-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 100-0005, Japan) Schedule: 27th February (Mon) 10:00~ Opening Ceremony 10:30~ Assignment (1): In line with the theme "DASHI", prepare a "Nimonowan* " using specified ingredients 14:00~ Assignment (2): In line with the theme "DASHI", prepare Appetizer (five kinds of assorted dishes) on the designated Hassun* plate (Preparation) 28th February (Tues) 10:00~ Opening Ceremony 10:40~ Assignment (2): In line with the theme "DASHI", prepare Appetizer (five kinds of assorted dishes) on the designated Hassun* plate (Creation) 15:30~ Closing Ceremony *Nimonowan: A bowl of simmered soup *Hassun: An appetizer sampler representing one of the four seasons and typically served on Hassun platters. Commonly found in traditional Japanese kaiseki.

Judges

Head Judge: MURATA Yoshihiro (Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador*,

Owner Chef of Kikunoi, Chairman of Japanese Culinary Academy)

Deputy Head Judge: NAKATA Masahiro (Director of Taiwa Gakuen Inc.,

Director of Taiwa Gakuen Hospitality Industry Development Center)

Judge: YANAGIHARA Naoyuki (Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador*,

Executive Chef of Kinsa ryu Yanagihara Cooking School of Traditional Japanese Cuisine) Judge: TASAKI Shinya (Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassador*, Chairperson, Japan Sommelier Association) Judge: NOMURA Yuri (Chef/ Food Director for "eatrip")

Japanese Cuisine Goodwill Ambassadors are professionals engaged in Japanese cuisine who are appointed by the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries of Japan to spread Japanese food and dietary culture inside and outside Japan. They support the growth of exports of Japanese agricultural, forest and fishery products by promoting the allures of Japanese food and dietary culture further.

[Past Contestants of the Washoku World Challenge]

Past competition winners have received invitations for interviews and speaking opportunities at events, with some even appearing on local television and getting headhunted by famous hotels. Visit our special "10th Anniversary" page on our official website to find updates and comments from past winners and finalists, as well as messages of support for the competitors this year.

-- Comments from past winners --

6th edition winner: YOO Sung Yeub (Republic of Korea, Scheduled to open a restaurant)

Winning the competition inspired me to share the appeal of Japanese cuisine in South Korea. After winning the Washoku World Challenge, I have received training at a Japanese restaurant and served as a chef at a Japanese restaurant in South Korea. I am constantly learning and sharing what I know about Japanese cuisine. Currently, I am preparing to open my own restaurant sometime between April and May 2023.

Being selected to participate in the final tournament held in Tokyo, meeting other finalists and judges, and being interviewed by the media was such a wonderful experience. After winning the competition, I trained at a Japanese restaurant in Kyoto, and was interviewed by a Japanese media and an American media for a feature in a documentary. Currently, I am an executive sous chef at a restaurant that utilizes a lot of Japanese ingredients.

[Official Website Social Media Accounts]

More information about the Washoku World Challenge can be found in competition's official website and social media accounts:

Official Website: https://www.washoku-worldchallenge.maff.go.jp/10th/index.html

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WashokuWorldChallenge/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/WashokuWorldChallenge/

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/WashokuWorldChallenge

Contacts:

[Enquiries]

Tournament Enquiries

Washoku World Challenge Executive Committee

(Appointed Agency of MAFF: JTB Communication Design, Inc.)

Tel: +81-3-5657-0835

Email: wwc@jtbcom.co.jp



Press Enquiries

Washoku World Challenge Executive Committee (Japan International Broadcasting)

PIC: Sakai

Tel: +81-80-4108-2504

Email: sakai.y-ag@jibtv.com

*Both days, February 27 and 28, are available for interviews throughout the days.

RSVP to the contact person to confirm your attendance till 20th Feb. (Mon) 16:00 JST,

and the following information:

(1) Company Name (2) Media outlet (3) Reporter Name (4) Number of visitors (5) Date (27th/ 28th/ both)

(6) Contacts (email and phone number) (7) Interview requests

(8) Equipment to be brought on-site (Movie/Steel [Indicate the number of people for each])