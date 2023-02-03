Anzeige
03.02.2023
Aberforth Split Level Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, February 3

Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 2 February 2023 were:-

Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 83.96p

Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 86.83p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Accounts basis*) = 121.08p

Zero Dividend Preference Share (Articles basis) = 121.22p

* for accounting purposes in accordance with the AIC SORP, issue costs in relation to the Zero Dividend Preference Shares are capitalised and amortised over their expected term.

Contact:

Michael Campbell

For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries

Telephone: 0131 220 0733

3 February 2023

