Sequencing Reagents Market To Reach USD 15.9 Billion By 2028 With A CAGR Of 16.4%| Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequencing Reagents Market is segmented by type (Sanger Sequencing, Next Generation Sequencing, Third Generation Sequencing), by application (Oncology, Reproductive Health, Clinical Investigation, Agrigenomics & Forensics, Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028.





The global Sequencing Reagents Market size is estimated to be worth USD 5.5 billion in 2021 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 15.9 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 16.4% during the review period.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of the Sequencing Reagents Market

The two main variables that will affect the growth of the sequencing reagents market are advances in sequencing techniques and falling costs for genetic sequencing. Additionally, the Sequencing Reagents market is expanding at an accelerated rate due to the spike in the usage of sequencing techniques and different developments.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SEQUENCING REAGENTS MARKET

In a wide range of analytical procedures, sample preparation is a crucial step in which a sample is biochemically or enzymatically prepared for further analysis. Sample preparation in the context of nucleic acid manipulation refers to the actions taken after the initial purification of DNA. Applications that call for the upstream preparation of nucleic acid samples have increased recently. For proper analysis, methods including next-generation sequencing, microarrays, and library building all require effective, homogeneous, and unbiased processing of nuclear material. As a result, there is now a greater requirement for novel reagents, novel formats of current reagents, and stricter quality standards in addition to a greater demand for high-quality sample preparation reagents. This factor is expected to drive the growth of the Sequencing Reagents market.

In the process of next-generation sequencing, high-quality library preparation is a crucial step (NGS). The best way to create indexed libraries for NGS from a minimal quantity of DNA or RNA input is with NGS Reagents, which are entire sets of tailored reagents. To complete the several stages needed for library preparation and target enrichment, it is necessary to purchase reagents from different vendors, validate them, and make sure that workflows are compatible. An integrated approach that combines these procedures with improved reagents would be beneficial given the priceless nature of NGS samples. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the Sequencing Reagents market.

Next-generation sequencing (NGS) has emerged as a useful technique for providing a deeper and more precise look into the molecular foundations of individual tumors as genomics-focused pharmacology starts to play a greater role in cancer treatment. The choice of treatments to improve patient outcomes in the future is largely believed to be driven by NGS-driven companion diagnostics, as targeted medicines have become the new standard of care in oncology. NGS offers advantages over conventional techniques in terms of accuracy, sensitivity, and speed, and has the potential to have a big impact on the cancer area. It is unnecessary to request many tests to find the causal mutation because NGS may evaluate multiple genes in a single assay.

The use of these procedures has increased as a result of technological developments in the field of protein and DNA sequencing and the decreased cost of these services, which has in turn allowed the global market for sequencing reagents to expand. Funding for research institutions rose due to increased R&D efforts, and the widespread use of these services in corporate research has also allowed the Sequencing Reagents market to grow more quickly.

SEQUENCING REAGENTS SHARE ANALYSIS:

Due to technological advancements and an increase in the use of sequencing techniques, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the projection period.

The global sequencing reagents market is growing at the highest rate in the oncology segment due to factors like the increasing number of cancer patients, which has prompted researchers to invest heavily in developing novel medicines and conducting clinical research to provide better care for cancer patients.

Key Companies:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bioline

Takara Bio

ArcherDX

Fluidigm Corporation

Pacific Biosciences of California

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Oxford Nanopore Technologies

Agilent Technologies

Illumina

BGI

Qiagen

