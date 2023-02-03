Anzeige
Freitag, 03.02.2023
Indikatoren 20 x auf Kaufen: Noch heute rein? Kommt hier eine große Meldung?
WKN: A1XE3D ISIN: IE00BJMZDW83 Ticker-Symbol: DHG 
Frankfurt
03.02.23
08:03 Uhr
3,915 Euro
+0,010
+0,26 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
03.02.2023 | 16:10
Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company

Dalata Hotel Group PLC (DAL,DHG) Dalata Hotel Group PLC: Holding(s) in Company 03-Feb-2023 / 14:38 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Standard Form TR-1

Standard form for notification of major holdings 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the Central Bank of Ireland)i 
 
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: 
Dalata Hotel Group PLC 
 
2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): 
[ x] An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 
[ ] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
[ ] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
[ ] Other (please specify)iii: 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv: 
                        City and country of registered office (if applicable): 
Name: 
                        Dublin, Ireland 
Sretaw Private Equity Unlimited Company 
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 
 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 
26/01/2023 
6. Date on which issuer notified: 
03/02/2023 
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached: 
Below 3% 
8. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: 
                               % of voting rights 
                  % of voting rights    through financial   Total of both Total number of 
                  attached to shares (total instruments      in % (9.A +  voting rights of 
                  of 9.A)          (total of 9.B.1 +   9.B)      issuervii 
                               9.B.2) 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or   2.42%           0.41%         2.83%     222,867,775 
reached 
Position of previous notification 0.00 
(if applicable) 
 
9. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii: 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
            Number of voting rightsix    % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares 
ISIN code (if     Direct       Indirect   Direct            Indirect 
possible) 
 
IE0003290289      5,384,044            2.42% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL A       5,384,044            2.42% 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Regulation 17(1)(a) of the Regulations 
Type of financial    Expiration Exercise/      Number of voting rights that may be acquired % of voting rights 
instrument        datex   Conversion Periodxi if the instrument is exercised/converted. 
 
 
 
                  SUBTOTAL B.1 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Regulation 17(1)(b) of the Regulations 
Type of financial   Expiration  Exercise/  Physical or cash                     % of voting 
instrument       datex    Conversion settlementxii     Number of voting rights      rights 
                  Period xi 
CFD                       Cash settlement    907676              0.41% 
 
 
                        SUBTOTAL B.2      907,676              0.41% 
 
10. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please tick the applicable box): 
 
[ X] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not 
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii 
 
[ ] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv: 
 
       % of voting rights if it equals % of voting rights through financial    Total of both if it equals or 
Namexv    or is higher than the      instruments if it equals or is higher than is higher than the notifiable 
       notifiable threshold      the notifiable threshold          threshold 
 
 
 
 
 
 
11. In case of proxy voting: [name of the proxy holder] will cease to hold [% and number] voting rights as of [date] 
 
 
 
12. Additional informationxvi:

Done at [Dublin] on [27/09/2022]. 

Annex: Notification of major holdings (only to be filed with the Central Bank of Ireland and not with the relevant 
issuer) 
A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation 
Full name (including legal form for legal entities) 
Sretaw Private Equity Unlimited Company 
Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 
12 Merrion Square, Dublin 2 
E-Mail 
Des.doyle@sretaw.ie 
Phone number / Fax number: 
0863929775 
Other useful information (at least legal a contact person for legal persons) 
John Cuddigan - RDJ 
LEI: 213800WY1LQ1EL61NK61 
Reg number - 611261 
 
B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable 
Full name 
Contact address 
 
E-Mail 
Phone number / Fax number 
Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification 
obligation) 
 
 
C: Additional information:

The Central Bank of Ireland ("Central Bank") may process personal data provided by you in order to fulfil its statutory functions or to facilitate its business operations. Any personal data will be processed in accordance with the requirements of data protection legislation. Any queries concerning the processing of personal data by the Central Bank may be directed to dataprotection@centralbank.ie. A copy of the Central Bank's Data Protection Notice is available at www.centralbank.ie/fns/privacy-statement.

Notes

i. Persons completing this form should have regard to the requirements of the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 as amended (the "Regulations"), the Central Bank of Ireland's Transparency Rules (the "Transparency Rules") and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2015/761 of 17 December 2014.

ii Full name of the legal entity and other identifying specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Regulation 15(b) to (h) of the Regulations (Article 10 (b) to (h) of Directive 2004/109/EC); or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Regulation 17(1) of the Regulations (Article 13(1) of Directive 2004/109/EC).

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC), the following list is provided as an indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of the Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/ 109/EC), the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Regulation 14 of the Regulations (Article 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC), under letters (a) to (d) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

- in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Regulation 15 of the Regulations (Article 10 of Directive 2004/109 /EC), the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

February 03, 2023 09:39 ET (14:39 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
