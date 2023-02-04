Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - February 3, 2023) - CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC Pink: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") and a producer, distributor of Cannabis and CBD products in Switzerland, Europe and US, provides updates and the resignation of the Company's CEO.

On January 31, 2023, Paul Gurney, CEO and Chairmen of the Board of CBD of Denver, Inc., has resigned his position as CEO. The company is currently looking to fill the position and will update.

For the immediate future, Axel Reinke will remain as the Company president.

"I am tendering my resignation to the Board as CEO of CBD of Denver. Working with CBD of Denver, Inc. as the CEO has been an amazing experience. I am committed to working with the company as a board member during this transition period and to help appoint a new CEO," stated Paul Gurney in a Resignation letter dated 31 January, 2023.

The company's recent launch of its new eCommerce site for Magic Lappen, www.the-magic-Lappen.de has received positive feedback and is already taking online orders.

Axel Reinke stated, "We wish Paul Gurney all the best in his future endeavors and we look forward to expanding the new vertical that CBD of Denver is taking with my nanotechnology division."

CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on acquiring profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for shareholders. The company's team is dedicated to sourcing high-margin, innovative products that align with its values.

Contact Info:

info@cbdofdenver.com

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

